Celtics Announce Official Partnership with Socios.com

BOSTON - The Boston Celtics today announced their official partnership with Socios.com, allowing the 17-time World Champions to join forces with the leading blockchain provider for the global sports and entertainment industry.

Socios.com will have a digital presence on Celtics.com and serve as the presenting partner of the team’s website, placing it at the forefront of the Celtics’ primary hub for relevant news, updates, video highlights, and information pertaining to the franchise. They will also have the ability to leverage the Celtics marks and logos in connection with various Socios.com international marketing activities.

“A large part of the Celtics brand is made up of the great fans that support the organization across local, national, and global levels, and we’re excited to find a partner that values fan engagement as much as we do,” said Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Business Development Ted Dalton. “We’re always looking for innovative ways to reach Celtics fans and look forward to our partnership with Socios.com.”

“The Boston Celtics are an iconic, world-renowned brand and I’m delighted they have become the latest major US-based sporting organization to join our rapidly expanding network,” said Socios.com CEO Alexandre Dreyfus. “Socios.com is fast developing into a global fan engagement powerhouse, where passive fans are being transitioned into active participants. This is the start of an exciting partnership that we believe can eventually lead to greatly enhanced fan engagement for fans of the Celtics around the world.”

Partnership reflects Socios.com’s expansion efforts throughout international, United States sports industries

The Celtics now join Socios.com’s 40+ roster that includes major sporting organizations across soccer, F1, MMA, esports, and cricket. The partnership also represents Socios.com’s growing expansion into the US sports industry, with the Celtics becoming the latest NBA franchise to partner with Socios.com.

About Socios.com

Transitioning passive fans into active fans is essential to the future of sport. Our vision is for an extensive network of the world’s leading sporting organizations to achieve this through Fan Tokens and transactional fan engagement on Socios.com. Fan Tokens, collectible, digital assets minted on the Chiliz blockchain, and the Socios.com fan engagement platform enable the world’s biggest sporting properties to plug into a fan influence and fan reward ecosystem. Socios.com has already generated $150M in revenues for sports teams in 2021. Over 35 major sporting organizations, including UFC®, FC Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and the Argentina national team have partnered with Socios.com. Several leading F1, esports and cricket organizations have also partnered with Socios.com. NHL side New Jersey Devils recently became the first US sports franchise to partner with Socios.com. Many more leading sports and entertainment properties from around the world are set to do so in the near future. Chiliz, the crypto unicorn behind the Socios.com platform has 120+ employees and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo and Buenos Aires. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future. The Socios.com app is available in 10 languages. For more information, please visit www.socios.com.