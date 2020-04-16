Celtics and Vistaprint Launch 'Food For Heroes' Campaign

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics, on behalf of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation (BCSF), have teamed up with Vistaprint to launch ‘Food for Heroes’, an eight-week community initiative aimed at supporting local restaurants while also providing meals to a wide range of frontline workers throughout New England.

As part of the program, Vistaprint will join the Celtics in purchasing food from eight small businesses owned by Celtics Season Ticket Members. The meals will be prepared by those businesses and delivered to frontline essential workers and those most impacted throughout their respective communities during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“Food for Heroes, in partnership with Vistaprint, enables us to support small businesses owned by Celtics Season Ticket Members, while also extending our sincere gratitude towards all of those working tirelessly on the front lines to support our community during this time of need,” said Celtics Team President Rich Gotham.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with the Boston Celtics and outstanding small business owners in our community, to help in this unique moment,” said Vistaprint Executive Vice President, Chief Communications Officer Ricky Engelberg. “Our communities need our support more than ever right now, and the “Food For Heroes” initiative gives us a chance to support the people making such an impact and the small businesses that make our communities so special.”

The ‘Food for Heroes’ program tipped off today with AJ’s Kitchen of Wilmington, MA, which prepared and delivered meals in support of the Wilmington Police Department, the Wilmington Fire Department, and the Department of Children and Families Greater Lowell. The Establishment, a Season Ticket Member-owned restaurant in North Chelmsford, MA, will prepare meals on Thursday, April 23 on behalf of various families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the surrounding communities. Other participating restaurants will be announced in the coming weeks.

Click here to view photos of today’s food preparation, courtesy of AJ’s Kitchen

Click here to view a one sheet from today’s Season Ticket Member

Food for Heroes schedule (through six weeks)

DATE SMALL BUSINESS SEASON TICKET MEMBER BENEFICIARY April 16 AJ’s Kitchen (Wilmington, MA) David Erickson Public safety and law enforcement (Tewksbury, Wilmington) April 23 The Establishment (North Chelmsford, MA) Laura Greer-Cowan Families in need (Chelmsford, Dracut, Lowell) April 30 Culpeppers (North Andover, MA) Jimmy Tringale New Balance factory workers (Lowell, MA) May 7 Ole Restaurant (Cambridge, MA) Luis Garcia MBTA transportation and logistics workers May 14 Rico’s Pizzeria Peter Stathakis TBA May 21 Libby’s Bar and Grill Jay Mayuski TBA

About the Boston Celtics

A charter member of the Basketball Association of America (which evolved into the National Basketball Association) since 1946, the Boston Celtics have won a record 17 NBA Championships, including eight (8) in a row from 1959-1966, winning their first title in 1957 and their most recent in 2008. The Celtics have long stood for equality and respect, including hiring the first African American Coach and starting the first all black starting five. In addition, 39 former Celtics players, management or staff have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In December 2002 the team returned to local ownership for the first time since 1963. For more information on the Celtics, log on to www.celtics.com.

About Vistaprint

Vistaprint is a global e-commerce brand empowering more than 17 million small business owners per year to professionally promote their business with quality printed and digital marketing products at an affordable price. Our world-class online design studio allows customers to easily customize their products including business cards, marketing materials, signage, promotional products, apparel, websites, digital marketing, cards and stationery at https://www.vistaprint.com. Our patented printing technique allows us to maximize efficiency and consistently deliver quality and value to customers. This innovative process is supported by 22 localized websites serving various global markets; world-class manufacturing facilities around the globe, including North America, Western Europe and Australia; and thousands of employees in offices worldwide. Vistaprint is a Cimpress (Nasdaq: CMPR) brand. Vistaprint and the Vistaprint logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.