Celtics 2018 Summer League Roster & Broadcast Schedule

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today their roster for the 2018 MGM Resorts Summer League which begins play on July 6 in Las Vegas, NV on the campus of UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center and the COX Pavilion.

Robert Williams – the Celtics 2018 first round pick in last week’s NBA Draft – will make his Celtics debut alongside current Celtics Semi Ojeleye and Guerschon Yabusele. Kadeem Allen and Jabari Bird also join the Celtics summer league roster along with Jarell Eddie who appeared in two games for the Celtics this past season.

The Celtics will practice on Sunday July 1 at the Celtics Training Center in Waltham at 3:00 p.m. with media afterwards and will hold practice on July 3 at the Auerbach Center in Brighton with media at 10:00 a.m.

The Celtics tip-off their summer action with three preliminary games in the MGM Resorts Summer League beginning on Friday, July 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. E.T. Boston will also face the Denver Nuggets on July 7 at 11:00 p.m. E.T. before playing against the Charlotte Hornets on July 9 at 7:00 p.m. E.T. Each team in the MGM Resorts Summer League will play a minimum of five games with three games scheduled between July 6-10 before being seeded in a tournament that starts on July 11 and concludes with the Championship Game on Tuesday, July 17.

NO PLAYER POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY YEARS 45 Kadeem Allen G 6-3 200 01/15/93 Arizona/USA 1 40 Justin Bibbs G 6-5 220 01/14/96 Virginia Tech/USA R 26 Jabari Bird G 6-6 198 07/03/94 California/USA 1 47 Demitrius Conger F 6-6 205 05/29/90 St. Bonaventure/USA R 38 Daniel Dixon G 6-6 210 02/13/94 William & Mary/USA R 39 Jarell Eddie F 6-8 218 10/30/91 Virginia Tech/USA 3 49 Pierria Henry G 6-5 197 01/20/93 Charlotte/USA R 48 Jordan Loyd G 6-4 210 07/28/93 Indianapolis(D-II)/USA R 63 Hassan Martin F 6-7 235 11/12/95 Rhose Island/USA R 37 Semi Ojeleye F 6-7 241 12/05/94 Rhode Island/USA R 64 Jarrod Uthoff F 6-9 221 05/19/93 Iowa/USA 1 44 Robert Williams F/C 6-10 241 10/17/97 Texas A&M/USA R 30 Guerschon Yabusele F 6-8 260 12/17/95 Maine Red Claws/France 1

Vegas Summer League Head Coach: Jay Larranaga (Bowling Green)

NBC Sports Boston will broadcast the live action of the Celtics’ first and third summer league games on July 6 and July 9. Kyle Draper, Tommy Heinsohn and A. Sherrod Blakely will call the game against Philadelphia while Draper and Heinsohn will call the game against Charlotte. NBC Sports Boston’s Celtics Summer League games will also be streamed live on NBCSportsBoston.com and via the NBC Sports App for authenticated subscribers. NBA TV is slated to broadcast Boston’s July 7 contest vs. Denver.

Celtics.com will be providing comprehensive coverage throughout Celtics Summer League, with exclusive video and written content and behind-the-scenes social content from every game in Las Vegas.