Celtics Sign Jonathan Gibson

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have signed guard Jonathan Gibson, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gibson, 31, returns to Boston after playing in four games for the Celtics in 2017-18. He averaged 8.5 points on 60.9% shooting (50.0% 3-PT), including an 18-point performance (8-13 FG) in the team’s regular-season finale against Brooklyn on April 11. Gibson (6-2, 185 lbs.) has played in 21 career NBA games with Dallas and Boston, recording 6.7 points (41.5% FG, 36.8% 3-PT), 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The California native joins the Celtics having already played in 44 games (14 starts) for the Qingdao Double Star Eagles of the Chinese Basketball Association in 2018-19, where he produced 33.1 points (46.1% FG, 39.0% 3-PT, 86.5% FT), 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists. His 33.1-point scoring mark ranks eighth in the CBA.

A four-year New Mexico State University product from 2006-07 to 2009-10, Gibson will wear No. 8 for the Celtics.