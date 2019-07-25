Boston Celtics Announce Agreement to Purchase Maine Red Claws

The Boston Celtics announced today the team has entered into an agreement to purchase the NBA G League’s Maine Red Claws, subject to successful finalization of the transaction and G League approval. Upon completion, the Red Claws would be wholly-owned by the Celtics as the team’s official G League affiliate.

“Over the years, the G League and the Red Claws have become increasingly important to the Celtics and our player development efforts. We look forward to deepening both our ties with basketball operations and within the community, and further bringing the Celtics experience to fans in Maine,” said Rich Gotham, Boston Celtics Team President.

“The Celtics have been great partners with the Red Claws over the last ten seasons. We are thrilled that the Celtics will continue to build upon the success we have had in making the Red Claws an important part of the Maine community,” said Bill Ryan Jr., Maine Red Claws Chairman and Principal Owner.

Neither the Celtics nor the Red Claws will have any further comment until the completion of the purchase.