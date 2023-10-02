featured-image

Boston Celtics Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that they finalized their training camp roster for the 2023-24 season by adding guard DJ Steward. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Celtics’ training camp roster features eight returning players from last year’s Eastern Conference Finals run, highlighted by All-NBA selections Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and All-Defense honoree Derrick White. The team embraced six new additions over the offseason including, Dalano Banton, Oshae Brissett, Jrue Holiday, Svi Mykhailiuk, Kristaps Porzingis, and Lamar Stevens. The Celtics have also added Neemias Queta and Jay Scrubb on two-way contracts. They will join returning two-way player J.D. Davison following his rookie season in which he appeared in 12 games for Boston and finished third in the G-League in assists per game (8.7) over his 26 games for the Maine Celtics.

Steward (6-1, 162), 21, has played in 58 career games (21 starts) with the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, from 2021-23. Steward averaged 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 25.9 minutes per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point territory. The Chicago native signed with the Kings as an unrestricted free agent after his freshman year at Duke (2020-21), where he averaged 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 24 games (22 starts) to earn ACC All-Freshman Team honors.

Boston opens preseason action against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Oct. 8, its first of five preseason contests.

2023-24 BOSTON CELTICS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

NO    PLAYER              POS     HT       WT      DOB            PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY    YEARS

45     Dalano Banton        G          6-9       204       11/07/99      Nebraska/Canada                                     Starting 3rd

12     Oshae Brissett         F          6-7       210       06/20/98      Syracuse/Canada                                      Starting 5th

7       Jaylen Brown          F          6-6       220       10/24/96      California/USA                                        Starting 8th

20     J.D. Davison*         G          6-3       195       10/03/02      Alabama/USA                                         Starting 2nd

30     Sam Hauser            F          6-8       215       12/08/97      Virginia/USA                                          Starting 3rd

4       Jrue Holiday           G          6-5       220       06/12/90      UCLA/USA                                             Starting 15th

42     Al Horford              C          6-9       240       06/03/86      Florida/Dominican Republic                     Starting 17th

40     Luke Kornet            C          7-2       252       07/15/95      Vanderbilt/USA                                       Starting 7th

50     Svi Mykhailiuk       G/F      6-7       205       06/10/97      Kansas/Ukraine                                        Starting 6th

8       Kristaps Porzingis   C/F       7-3       240       08/02/95      Sevilla/Latvia                                          Starting 10th

11     Payton Pritchard      G          6-2       190       01/28/98      Oregon/USA                                            Starting 4th

88     Neemias Queta*      C          7-0       250       07/13/99      Utah State/Portugal                                  Starting 3rd

55     Jay Scrubb*            G          6-5       220       09/01/00      John A. Logan/USA                                 Starting 4th

77     Lamar Stevens        F          6-6       230       07/09/97      Penn State/USA                                       Starting 4th

26     D.J. Steward           G          6-2       162       10/02/01      Duke/USA                                               Starting 1st

0       Jayson Tatum          F          6-8       210       03/03/98      Duke/USA                                               Starting 7th

27     Jordan Walsh          F          6-7       205       03/04/04      Arkansas/USA                                         Starting 1st

9       Derrick White         G          6-4       195       07/02/94      Colorado/USA                                         Starting 7th

         *denotes two-way player

Head Coach: Joe Mazzulla (West Virginia)

Assistant Coaches: Charles Lee (Bucknell)

                             Sam Cassell (Florida State)

                             Tony Dobbins (Richmond)

                             Amile Jefferson (Duke)

                             Matt Reynolds (Syracuse)

                             D.J. MacLeay (Bucknell)

Head Athletic Trainer: Patrick Chasse (Marist)