Boston Celtics Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that they finalized their training camp roster for the 2023-24 season by adding guard DJ Steward. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Celtics’ training camp roster features eight returning players from last year’s Eastern Conference Finals run, highlighted by All-NBA selections Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown and All-Defense honoree Derrick White. The team embraced six new additions over the offseason including, Dalano Banton, Oshae Brissett, Jrue Holiday, Svi Mykhailiuk, Kristaps Porzingis, and Lamar Stevens. The Celtics have also added Neemias Queta and Jay Scrubb on two-way contracts. They will join returning two-way player J.D. Davison following his rookie season in which he appeared in 12 games for Boston and finished third in the G-League in assists per game (8.7) over his 26 games for the Maine Celtics.

Steward (6-1, 162), 21, has played in 58 career games (21 starts) with the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, from 2021-23. Steward averaged 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 25.9 minutes per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three-point territory. The Chicago native signed with the Kings as an unrestricted free agent after his freshman year at Duke (2020-21), where he averaged 13.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 24 games (22 starts) to earn ACC All-Freshman Team honors.

Boston opens preseason action against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Oct. 8, its first of five preseason contests.

2023-24 BOSTON CELTICS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

NO PLAYER POS HT WT DOB PRIOR TO NBA/HOME COUNTRY YEARS

45 Dalano Banton G 6-9 204 11/07/99 Nebraska/Canada Starting 3rd

12 Oshae Brissett F 6-7 210 06/20/98 Syracuse/Canada Starting 5th

7 Jaylen Brown F 6-6 220 10/24/96 California/USA Starting 8th

20 J.D. Davison* G 6-3 195 10/03/02 Alabama/USA Starting 2nd

30 Sam Hauser F 6-8 215 12/08/97 Virginia/USA Starting 3rd

4 Jrue Holiday G 6-5 220 06/12/90 UCLA/USA Starting 15th

42 Al Horford C 6-9 240 06/03/86 Florida/Dominican Republic Starting 17th

40 Luke Kornet C 7-2 252 07/15/95 Vanderbilt/USA Starting 7th

50 Svi Mykhailiuk G/F 6-7 205 06/10/97 Kansas/Ukraine Starting 6th

8 Kristaps Porzingis C/F 7-3 240 08/02/95 Sevilla/Latvia Starting 10th

11 Payton Pritchard G 6-2 190 01/28/98 Oregon/USA Starting 4th

88 Neemias Queta* C 7-0 250 07/13/99 Utah State/Portugal Starting 3rd

55 Jay Scrubb* G 6-5 220 09/01/00 John A. Logan/USA Starting 4th

77 Lamar Stevens F 6-6 230 07/09/97 Penn State/USA Starting 4th

26 D.J. Steward G 6-2 162 10/02/01 Duke/USA Starting 1st

0 Jayson Tatum F 6-8 210 03/03/98 Duke/USA Starting 7th

27 Jordan Walsh F 6-7 205 03/04/04 Arkansas/USA Starting 1st

9 Derrick White G 6-4 195 07/02/94 Colorado/USA Starting 7th

*denotes two-way player

Head Coach: Joe Mazzulla (West Virginia)

Assistant Coaches: Charles Lee (Bucknell)

Sam Cassell (Florida State)

Tony Dobbins (Richmond)

Amile Jefferson (Duke)

Matt Reynolds (Syracuse)

D.J. MacLeay (Bucknell)