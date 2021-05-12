Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Placing Great Value on Final Three Games

Pregame – Stevens Placing Great Value on Final Three Games

The Boston Celtics are nearly locked into the seventh seed play-in slot, but that doesn’t mean that these final three regular-season games don’t hold any value. In fact, head coach Brad Stevens believes that there is major significance to these last few matchups, as it will give Boston one final chance to iron out some recent deficiencies and build some momentum heading into the postseason.

However, in order for his team to do so, Stevens believes that they need to mentally shut out those recent struggles and also not worry about any potential upcoming playoff scenarios. Simply put, they just need to concentrate on their daily tasks at hand.

“If you’re focused on how you’re doing, you’re not focused on what you’re doing,” Stevens said before facing off against the Cavaliers in Cleveland Wednesday night. “That’s the deal: focus on what we’re doing, focus on what we have to do well to play well. We’ve got guys that will get new opportunities, and certainly tonight and with guys out. This a time where you don't know who's going to get a chance in these games coming up that's a good matchup for whoever we're playing. And so these three games are critical as we move forward into whatever next week holds.”

As Stevens mentioned, the Celtics will be facing some absences Wednesday night, as four key players will be out. Those sidelined include Jaylen Brown (torn ligament, out for the season), Marcus Smart (calf contusion, day-to-day), Kemba Walker (not playing on the second night of a back-to-back due to knee rehab management), and Robert Williams (turf toe, day-to-day).

But for those who are playing tonight, Stevens has one message: “Don’t get caught up in what you’ve done in the past, don’t get caught up in all the different scenarios moving forward. Let’s get caught up in playing better.”

- Taylor Snow