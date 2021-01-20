Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Speaks on Today's Inauguration

Pregame – Stevens Speaks on Today's Inauguration

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens took time out on a busy game day to watch today’s inauguration of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden. More important to Stevens is the fact that his wife and daughter did so as well.

Stevens described today’s events as “a day full of hope,” and much of that hope resides within proud and inspired females throughout the United States and beyond. That is because Kamala Harris was also sworn into office alongside Biden as the Vice President of the United States, becoming the first female to hold such a title in the country’s history.

Watching Harris enter office this morning made a profound impact on the two most important females in Stevens’ life: his wife, Tracy, and his daughter, Kinsley.

“I talked to Tracy, who was at home today, and she said that Kinsley was on break from virtual school there for a few minutes when Vice President Harris made her walk down into the crowd,” the coach described. “And Tracy described that as a pretty emotional moment for her and for Kinsley, and I think for any of us that have daughters.”

Stevens also singled out another moment that spoke volumes for the female gender, when he referenced Harvard graduate Amanda Gorman’s performance as the youngest inaugural poet in American history. Stevens called her performance of her poem ‘The Hill We Climb’ as “amazing.”

Much of the day’s events in Washington, D.C. fall into that category. There was an overwhelming feeling of positivity emanating from the inauguration, a feeling which Stevens and many others hope will pull the country back together in due time.

As Stevens said, “We’re hopeful that it means we’re gonna make progress towards the important stuff.”

- Marc D'Amico