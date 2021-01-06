Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Comments on Sad Day in America

Pregame – Stevens Comments on A Sad Day in America

Brad Stevens echoed the sentiment of many Americans on a day during which the President of the United States refused to condemn – and instead chose to incite – a protest that led to the invasion of the US Capitol building and the death of an American citizen.

“I guess my reaction is sad,” Stevens said.

The coach spoke to the media for nearly six minutes, and almost exclusively regarding Wednesday’s events in the nation’s capital. His voice appeared to break multiple times as he relayed his perspectives on the entire scenario.

“I guess the way that I look at it is I think we all hope that the people we elect to lead us are supposed to be modeling leadership, will do so in a way that is motivated by serving others by showing compassion. By acting gracefully,” he said. “And instead, we elected a president – who luckily is on his way out, and others – that have not shown that kind of grace.”

Stevens continued to discuss the actions of elected officials by making a comparison to sports.

“It’s been consistent, and (they) have operated at a win-at-all-costs attitude,” he said. “I don’t know – and our sports world is a lot less important, obviously – but I always thought if you operate with a win-at-all-costs attitude, it’s gonna be a pretty unfulfilling ending. And in this situation, a disgraceful ending.”

Stevens said that the team has not yet discussed today’s events as a group. It would be shocking if the Celtics did not do so, and soon, as they have been one of the teams with many of the players at the forefront of social justice reform.

In fact, on Wednesday, the team did discuss the lack of prosecution of the police officer who murdered Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, as well as the Massachusetts Police Reform Bill. Stevens called the decision in the Blake case “really disheartening.”

Stevens ended his pregame press conference on a positive note, highlighting his belief that the nation is heading in the right direction, but that much more work is required to get to where we strive to be as a society.

“I think ultimately what we have to do from our own seats is just what you all have to do from your own seats, is contribute in any way we can,” Stevens said. “Make sure we’re a part of doing the right thing, and make sure that we continue to prioritize it as something that we really wanna not only talk about, get asked questions about, but do something about.”

- Marc D'Amico