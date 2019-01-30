Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens on Horford: 'His Game has Gone to a Different Level’

Pregame – Stevens on Horford: 'His Game has Gone to a Different Level’

BOSTON – Al Horford had one of his best all-around efforts in a Celtics uniform Monday night, when he collected 14 points, 11 rebounds, six blocks and five steals during a 112-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden, becoming the first Boston player to log a 10-10-5-5 since Robert Parish on Nov. 15, 1986.

A performance like that obviously made headlines, though it’s worth noting that Horford has been playing some of the best all-around basketball of his career of late.

In the 18 games since returning from the knee injury that sidelined him for two and a half weeks in December, Horford has put up exceptional numbers. Per 36 minutes over that stretch, he has averaged 17.1 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 blocks. Also during that five and a half week span, he has shot 57.1 percent from the field, 40.0 percent from beyond the 3-point arc and 93.3 percent from the free-throw line.

“He’s just a guy that does a lot of things,” C’s coach Stevens said Wednesday night before taking on the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. “And even when he wasn’t feeling great at the start of the year, he still contributes so much in so many different ways.

“Now that he’s feeling better,” the coach added, “I think his game has gone to a different level and we’re benefitting from that in a big way. He’s a super important part of our team and we’re a lot better when he is really good.”

In the 18 games that Horford has played since returning from his injury, the Celtics are 12-6. They’ll be counting on him to deliver again Wednesday night against a Hornets team that has won five of its last seven contests.

- Taylor Snow