Pregame Post-Ups: Stevens Recalls First Impression of a 16-Year-Old Doncic

Pregame – Stevens Recalls First Impression of a 16-Year-Old Doncic

BOSTON – As Brad Stevens' eyes scanned down Real Madrid's roster in October of 2015 before a Celtics preseason exhibition game in Spain, they paused on one name: Luka Doncic.

What caught the coach’s attention was the birthdate listed next to the name: Feb. 28, 1999.

“Only thing I remember was calling (president of basketball operations) Danny (Ainge) and saying, ‘They have a freakin’ 16-year-old on this team?’” Stevens recalled Friday evening before taking on the Dallas Mavericks and their now 19-year-old rookie phenom.

Doncic didn’t play a huge role in the matchup, tallying just one point, four rebounds, one assist and one block during 16 minutes of action in Real’s 111-96 loss. But Stevens’ interest was piqued.

Sure, Real Madrid wasn’t an NBA team, but it a European powerhouse, nonetheless, with grown men on their team, many of whom had NBA experience. And here was a kid playing alongside them that was the age of a high school sophomore.

“Just that (his age) put him on our radar,” said Stevens, “from a standpoint of, ‘Holy smokes, I can’t believe there’s a guy that can do this.' Because Real Madrid is a high level.’”

Sure enough, Stevens’ intuition proved true. Doncic went on to develop into one of the top international prospects, earning Euroleague MVP last year at the age of 18.

Doncic then made his move to the United States hoops scene, where he was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 3 pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. The Hawks then traded the Slovenian to Dallas, where he has prospered, averaging 19.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

“He’s special,” Stevens said ahead of Friday night’s tip-off. “He knows the game, he’s smart and he’s assimilated into the NBA game very easily.”

But that’s not surprising at all, considering how young Doncic was when he began his professional basketball journey.

- Taylor Snow