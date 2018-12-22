Pregame Post-Ups: Depleted C’s Frontcourt Faces Hefty Task vs. Giannis

Pregame – Depleted C’s Frontcourt Faces Hefty Task in Guarding Giannis

BOSTON – Aron Baynes, Al Horford and Marcus Morris have all had plenty of experience guarding – or at least attempting to guard – Giannis Antetokounmpo. The only problem: none of them will be available Friday night when the Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks and their superstar forward, who enters the matchup averaging 26.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Despite the circumstances, coach Brad Stevens, isn’t looking to make any excuses for his team. He expects them to take on a next-man-up mentality, go out and get the job done.

“We’re going to have to have guys step up that haven’t really been primary defenders of Giannis before,” Stevens said ahead of tip-off inside TD Garden. “Probably of the four guys who have been his primary defender, three of them are out. So, we’ve got to have other guys that step up and be able to take on that task.”

The one player who has had extensive experience guarding Antetokounpo is Semi Ojeleye. As a rookie last season, Ojeleye proved himself to be perhaps the most worthy defender of the two-time All-Star. In fact, Ojeleye has started the last four matchups against the Bucks primarily for that reason.

With that being said, others will have to step up alongside Ojeleye to help him out, because not one player in the NBA is capable of slowing down Milwaukee’s 6-foot-11 Greek Freak.

“You have to do that as a team,” said Stevens. “But where they really make you pay is if you over-help (on Antetokounmpo), they just crush you from the 3-point line. So, it’s a fine line, a tough challenge. They’re a great team, and so it should be a fun one.”

- Taylor Snow