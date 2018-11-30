Pregame Post-Ups: Brown Gives Update on Back Injury

Pregame – Brown Gives Update on Back Injury

BOSTON – Celtics wing Jaylen Brown will not suit up for Friday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, as he’ll miss his second straight game due to a lower back injury that he suffered in Dallas last weekend. He is, however, showing strong progress and anticipates that he’ll be able to return to action sooner rather than later.

After getting a few shots up ahead of tip-off, Brown made his way back to the locker room and updated reporters on his status, seeming upbeat and optimistic.

“I’m better, a lot better than I felt yesterday,” said Brown, who had found a strong offensive rhythm during the games leading up to the injury. “I’m just taking it day by day.”

Brown will travel with the team to Minnesota immediately following Friday night’s game and says there’s a slight possibility he could return to the court for Saturday night’s contest against the Timberwolves.

“I think it’s a possibility. We’ll see,” Brown said hopefully. “I didn’t test it as much as I’m going to test it tomorrow, so I’ll have a better understanding tomorrow of where I’m at and the pain level. If it’s bearable, I’ll be able to go.”

Brown has experienced lower back tightness throughout his career, so he has a routine that he goes through that helps loosen him up. The fall he took against the Mavericks, however, caused it to tighten up and even resulted in back spasms that lasted a few days.

“My lower back kind of clinched up, but it’s looser now,” Brown insisted. “I’ve been working on it the past couple of days, so it’s loose now, my lower back feels a lot better and the injury is improving as well. I’m just looking forward to getting back on the court.”

