Appreciating the Women of the Front Office During Women’s History Month

by Paige Cooper

Just over two months ago, I opened the glass doors to 226 Causeway Street, wide-eyed and eager to learn from some of the most established women in the sports world. Little did I know just how passionate, strong, and welcoming the front office would be. It didn’t take long for me to see the unique and clear lineage of women in the office helping and encouraging one another, especially those in the earlier stages of their careers. I was fortunate enough to have met a couple of these women prior to my internship at local networking events— specifically my manager, Chrissy Leach, as well as McKenzie Pezze and Amanda Pflugrad, who have since become my closest mentors and role models. Being that March is Women’s History Month, it is the perfect time to reflect on my experience with the women of the front office thus far and thank those who have made the largest impact on my confidence in the workplace.

Carley and Eileen – Thank you both for including me in the planning process of International Women’s Day and providing me the unique opportunity to highlight my experience and express my gratitude for the platform the Celtics have given me. Few interns are presented the chance to write an article, nonetheless get published on their organization’s website. I am deeply appreciative of your efforts to include me on a night that I am so passionate about as well as your encouragement to use my voice. Your efforts have proven how special and supportive the Celtics community is and I feel lucky to be a part of this empowering organization.

Chrissy – Thank you for going above and beyond as my manager to ensure I am maximizing my exposure within the organization and encouraging me to dip my toes into all aspects of the business. I am so grateful for your eagerness to include me on projects and introduce me to other colleagues so that I can learn as much as possible throughout my internship.

Mackenzie H. – Thank you for being so welcoming and supportive of me. From our few interactions, you have proven to me that the female support in the Celtics community truly stems from the top down. You might not know the impact our passing conversations and meetings have made on me, but from previous experience I know how rare it is for a Vice President with your tenure to be as genuinely concerned with an intern’s wellbeing, comfortability, and experience as you are.

Amanda – Thank you for always checking in on me, even when it's 3:00 a.m. and you’re jet lagged, fresh off another long road trip with the team. Your kind and genuine nature inspires me to be the best version of myself and I truly look up to you, both in and out of the workplace. I hope to gain half the confidence you have one day. I am so appreciative of your supportive pep- talks and messages, despite not having any obligation to do so.

McKenzie P. – Thank you for everything you have done for me-- from responding to the myriad of questions I ask you to taking breaks to grab coffee and catch up when you sense I’m a little off. No one has supported me more in my professional development than you. You have not only become my mentor over the past few months but my role model and friend. I hope to emulate the same dedication and passion you put into your work and into supporting other girls in the sports industry. I am proud to call you my mentor and I hope you feel that same sense of pride in calling me your mentee.

To the countless others – Thank you for supporting me, encouraging me, and empowering me. I look forward to being in your shoes one day and making as large of an impact on younger women’s careers as you have done for me.