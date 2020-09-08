Marcus Smart Named to NBA All-Defensive First Team

BOSTON, MA – Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team, the NBA announced today. It’s the second consecutive season, and the second time in his six-year NBA career that he’s received All-Defensive recognition.

Smart, 26, surpassed the 100-steal mark for the third time in his NBA career in 2019-20, despite the team’s reduced 72-game schedule. He tallied a career-best 0.5 blocked shots per game, and was one of four NBA guards to produce at least 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

After receiving All-Defensive honors for the first time in his NBA career in 2018-19, Smart becomes the first Celtics player to receive All-Defensive First Team honors in consecutive seasons since Rajon Rondo in 2009-10 and 2010-11.

Appearing in 60 games for the Celtics this season (40 starts), Smart recorded career highs in points (12.9), assists (4.9), and minutes played (32.0).