2/23 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Lakers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 114-112 defeat to Los Angeles.

Brad Stevens On his team’s offense and how it operating through Jayson Tatum in the third quarter: “I thought we did that a little bit in the second quarter. We played pretty good at the start of the third quarter. I thought, obviously, [Tatum] saw some run-and-jumps that he hasn’t seen before, so that was good practice and good to know that we have to look at that. We should be able to take advantage of it a little bit better than we did. We had a couple of good possessions late where we did and got a little bit better as the game went on, but I thought the difference of the game was their second group with [Rajon] Rondo, [Dwight] Howard, [Alex} Caruso and a couple of other guys really turned up the heat defensively on us. We didn’t handle that as well as I would have liked and it led to some steals, turnovers and points.” On Tatum tying his 41-point career high: “That’s what he does. I realize that’s his career high, but he’s been that level for us for a long time now.” On the flow of the game at the end of the fourth quarter: “It was a tough one, but we had time to get down the court and get decent or reasonable looks. Guys managed the last couple of possessions okay. [Los Angeles] knocked down their free throws when they had to, but yeah, the timeouts down the stretch in that quarter made it a little more difficult.” Jayson Tatum On the way this game ended for his team: “Good. Tough. Wish it would have gone the other way, but it happens.” On the way the Lakers double-teamed him tonight: “Nah, I haven’t been double teamed that much before. That was the first time.” On his career-high-tying 41-point performance tonight: “I just wish we would have won. That’s all that really matters. I know what I’m capable of and my teammates know that. We know what each and every guy on this team can do, but at the end of the day we just want to win.” Jaylen Brown On tonight’s game: “It was a tough one. We felt like we could have won it, that we should have won it, but for whatever reason we didn’t. We made some mistakes down the stretch and things like that didn’t go in our favor. I mean, we lost. We have to be better; I have to be better and we will be. That was a good game for us though. It was a good atmosphere and similar to how the playoffs are going to be. I’m happy about my team and how physical and competitive we were tonight.” On Jayson Tatum’s 41-point performance: “[Jayson] Tatum has reached a new height man. He’s at a superstar level and we all have to continue to improve and go with him. The way he’s playing is unreal. We have to continue to find ways that allow him to reach his potential, but at the same time, we need to continue to find ways to win games and be the team that we’re supposed to be. He’s been playing unreal man. It’s a joy to watch him, but I wish we could have got the win. To come in here and do what he did to the Lakers... not too many people can say they did that.” On the approach he took with being matched up with Anthony Davis: “He’s a monster down there, man and nothing short of it. How physical he is, how big he is. When we played them the first time, he was coming off injury and Brad [Stevens] told me that was the challenge. He [Stevens] wanted to see me step up tonight. He [Davis] was every bit of what he was, but I did the best job I could being physical with him, boxing him out, keeping him away from the basket, making him put it on the floor, getting foul calls and stuff like that. I think we did a great job defensively. That was a great game for us. For me, being able to go to different match- ups in different scenarios like going to guard AD, and then going to guard LeBron and then going to guard those guards. It was a good game. It was a good atmosphere but unfortunately, we didn’t come out with the win.”