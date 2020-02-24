2/23 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Lakers
Brad Stevens
On his team’s offense and how it operating through Jayson Tatum in the third quarter:
“I thought we did that a little bit in the second quarter. We played pretty good at the start of the third quarter. I thought, obviously, [Tatum] saw some run-and-jumps that he hasn’t seen before, so that was good practice and good to know that we have to look at that. We should be able to take advantage of it a little bit better than we did. We had a couple of good possessions late where we did and got a little bit better as the game went on, but I thought the difference of the game was their second group with [Rajon] Rondo, [Dwight] Howard, [Alex} Caruso and a couple of other guys really turned up the heat defensively on us. We didn’t handle that as well as I would have liked and it led to some steals, turnovers and points.”
On Tatum tying his 41-point career high:
“That’s what he does. I realize that’s his career high, but he’s been that level for us for a long time now.”
On the flow of the game at the end of the fourth quarter:
“It was a tough one, but we had time to get down the court and get decent or reasonable looks. Guys managed the last couple of possessions okay. [Los Angeles] knocked down their free throws when they had to, but yeah, the timeouts down the stretch in that quarter made it a little more difficult.”
Jayson Tatum
On the way this game ended for his team:
“Good. Tough. Wish it would have gone the other way, but it happens.”
On the way the Lakers double-teamed him tonight:
“Nah, I haven’t been double teamed that much before. That was the first time.”
On his career-high-tying 41-point performance tonight:
“I just wish we would have won. That’s all that really matters. I know what I’m capable of and my teammates know that. We know what each and every guy on this team can do, but at the end of the day we just want to win.”
Jaylen Brown
On tonight’s game:
“It was a tough one. We felt like we could have won it, that we should have won it, but for whatever reason we didn’t. We made some mistakes down the stretch and things like that didn’t go in our favor. I mean, we lost. We have to be better; I have to be better and we will be. That was a good game for us though. It was a good atmosphere and similar to how the playoffs are going to be. I’m happy about my team and how physical and competitive we were tonight.”
On Jayson Tatum’s 41-point performance:
“[Jayson] Tatum has reached a new height man. He’s at a superstar level and we all have to continue to improve and go with him. The way he’s playing is unreal. We have to continue to find ways that allow him to reach his potential, but at the same time, we need to continue to find ways to win games and be the team that we’re supposed to be. He’s been playing unreal man. It’s a joy to watch him, but I wish we could have got the win. To come in here and do what he did to the Lakers... not too many people can say they did that.”
On the approach he took with being matched up with Anthony Davis:
“He’s a monster down there, man and nothing short of it. How physical he is, how big he is. When we played them the first time, he was coming off injury and Brad [Stevens] told me that was the challenge. He [Stevens] wanted to see me step up tonight. He [Davis] was every bit of what he was, but I did the best job I could being physical with him, boxing him out, keeping him away from the basket, making him put it on the floor, getting foul calls and stuff like that. I think we did a great job defensively. That was a great game for us. For me, being able to go to different match- ups in different scenarios like going to guard AD, and then going to guard LeBron and then going to guard those guards. It was a good game. It was a good atmosphere but unfortunately, we didn’t come out with the win.”
Frank Vogel
On what ultimately led to getting the win:
“That was a heavyweight fight. I thought both teams played exceptionally well. It’s one of those games where just whoever made one or two more plays down the stretch was going to be the team that came away [with the win]. I thought Anthony’s free-throws and LeBron’s big shot in the post were just huge plays and enough to get us over the hump.”
On the defensive scheme containing Jayson Tatum in the fourth quarter:
“Yeah, well this is the ever-evolving new NBA, the modern NBA, the way teams can hurt you. Our defense has to continue to evolve. I thought we did tonight. I thought we had a big growth step from a standpoint of last time a player got hot like that, we left here with a loss, right? We develop a part of our scheme to double-team a hot player like that-the way we guard James Harden. When a guy gets going the way [Tatum] really was, we went into some of those roles and we were able to do a better job down the stretch.”
On how close games help prepare the team for the rest of the season:
“I think the more you’re in that environment of a close game and a tense game like that, I think everybody just gets a chance to grow together. One of the weaknesses of our team is our continuity. We just have not been in a lot of those situations as a group. This coaching staff, our four core guys, Anthony, LeBron, and most of the team has all been put together this year. I’m super impressed with our guys’ ability to work together and still win games throughout the season, but each time we get into a close game like that, win or lose, you learn lessons. You get a better feel for each other and that stuff is going to be beneficial for us in the playoffs.”
Anthony Davis
On combatting the Celtics’ offense in the second half:
“We played a little defense. They came out with a lot of offensive fire power. They were making shots and we were turning it over and missing shots. We just had to get back to our defensive intensity. We went small and tried to match guys up and stay in front of [Jayson] Tatum. He was hurting us all night and making some tough shots. [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] came in and kind of turned the water off a little bit, especially in the fourth [quarter], and we were able to get the win.”
On capitalizing on Boston turnovers:
“Just be scrappier. It’s about who wants it. Who wants it more? ... KCP made another huge play when they turned it over out of bounds, and I think it started with him, his mindset and his pressure - him and [Rajon] Rondo actually. Getting into the ball, diving on the floor for loose balls, LeBron [James] had a great play diving in the stands for a loose ball. KCP came in with that pressure and put the pressure on Tatum to make some tough shots, and he did but he forced them into shots that they probably didn’t want to take.”
On matching up with Boston for the final time of the regular season:
“It was a fun game. With or without Kemba [Walker], they’re a tough team. They’ve proved they can win with him and they’ve proved they can win without him. To play a team like that, in your building, that playoff atmosphere is something that you want. You don’t want to shy away from the moment. We just stayed with it. Whether they made runs or we made runs. We just stayed in the moment trying to complete the win but we know how big this rivalry is... We wanted to make sure we came in here and got the win, especially [after] the way they beat us in Boston.”
LeBron James
On limiting Jayson Tatum in the fourth quarter:
“Just try and make it tough on him. The kid is special. Obviously that’s a reason he’s a first time all-star and he’s been special all year. Down the stretch, we put [Kentavious Caldwell-Pope] on him as a designated defender, but he had eight eyes behind him. He had four guys and eight eyes on him just trying to help him talk, communicate, just trying to make it tough on the kid. But he was special all night.”
On how winning a close game can affect the team moving forward:
“Every game is its own challenge. We knew it was going to be a playoff type of atmosphere today. One, because of the rivalry. Two, because of how well they played against us in Boston. They beat the hell out of us there. Three, on the simple fact that it’s two teams that has aspirations of holding that trophy up at the end of the season, we knew what we were getting our ourselves into. They knew what they were getting themselves into and it was a great game for both teams.”
On seeing the team evolve offensively against some of the league’s better defenses:
“Just continue to move the ball, share the ball, get the ball popping. We don’t have to rely on myself or AD trying to bail us out, which we haven’t done a lot lately, but we know that we have two guys that can go get a bucket or at least get a good look at it But it’s always better when the defense can key in on just one person. KCP made some big shots today. AD caught a pocket pass and was able to swing it to the corner to KCP, he knocked one down. Dwight was good as he’s been of late. Rondo was great. AC, Kuz, and everybody who came in ... I’m just trying to keep the defense off balance when you have a full line-up out there.”
