2/9 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Thunder

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 112-111 victory over Oklahoma City.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

Brad Stevens On his thoughts on the game: “Super hard playing, both teams. I thought they were the aggressor in the last 14 minutes of the first half. I thought it was a good game up until that point, and then we were great out of the gate in the second, and then it went back and forth. Good tough teams. Both of them played really hard. A lot of smart basketball, and then we almost gave it away in the end. Up until that point I thought we played really hard, really well.” On Marcus Smart’s steal under 15 seconds left in the game: “Great play, huge play obviously. We had a couple of possessions there where we were either rushed or whatever the case may be. We made some mistakes, but that was an unbelievable steal by Marcus.” On the team’s full rotations being available for the first time in weeks: “Well I just think the ability to stay with multiple guys on the court at once obviously is a benefit. I’m still managing some minutes here, especially with Kemba (Walker) over the next few games, and then probably even after just to be smart about it. I thought a lot of guys did a lot of good things and I thought the guys on the bench that played both in spot minutes and in large minutes did a really good job. Brad (Wanamaker) really played well again, especially in the second half.” On the Thunder having four guys with 20+ points: “Those guys do that about every night. I don’t know what their exact averages are, but I think they’re all 18 to 20 something. They’re good players, they’re hard to guard, they kept us on our heels. We had some issues with some of our switching early and Gallinari took advantage of it. We were better as the game went on, but those guys are good. Hats off to them, hard team to play against.” Jayson Tatum On what it took to win tonight’s game: “It took a lot of grit. They’re a really good team, they’ve got a lot of great players, especially their three-guard lineup. They’re tough when they’re competing so we just had to match that intensity.” On how often Marcus Smart makes game-changing plays: “Every time we need it. He definitely saved us today, saved me from the three turnovers I had late in the stretch, so that was a big time play by him.” Marcus Smart On what was said during the team’s talk during halftime: “Just keep playing Celtics basketball like we’ve been playing all year. Just turn it up a notch, be more aggressive, more attacking to the rim and finding the open guys. And we did that.” On his steal and how he made it: “Just when we switched, me and Jayson (Tatum), Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) kind of left the ball out in front. I was close enough and I did what I do and came up with the steal. And like I said, I just felt like I needed to make a play and it was right there for me to make it, so I just made the decision to go for it.”