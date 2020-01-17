1/16 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Bucks

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 128-123 defeat to Milwaukee.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the team’s comeback in the second half… “That was more Celtics basketball than we’ve seen in a while. It was good. I was encouraged, but obviously you can’t give up 76 in the first [half].” RE: On the Bucks hot start and the transition defense tonight…) “The transition layups are the ones, just like last night. Sometimes you go through games where the other team makes every shot. I mean 12 out of 15 from three, they pulled up and hit some of those with guys in their face in transition. Guys that aren’t high-volume shooters were doing that. Some of that is hats off to them, but I think we would have 60 [points] on a normal night in that half. We have to improve off of that and be better than that. It’s two nights in-a-row that we weren’t as good as we’d like to be in transition, but we took really good shots against the two teams we played against. Again, I am really encouraged by the second half, especially coming off of the stretch that we have come off of. That was back to where we want to be.” RE: On Kemba Walker wanting to energize his team and his performance tonight… “It’s not his job to be responsible for everybody else’s energy. I’m glad that he accepts that. I’m glad that he wants that. He certainly brought it tonight. He was awfully special.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: On the team struggling offensively to start the game… “I thought we had some good looks, especially personally I had some good looks. But, we just didn’t make them. We’ll have to be better next time.” RE: On their improved play in the second half… “We obviously got some more stops in the second half, that was the biggest thing. We weren’t playing as much against their set defense. That helped us for sure. They’re a good basketball team, especially when they load up. They do a good job of helping and forcing you into tough shots.” RE: On their transition defense… “We can score more. Then they can’t get into transition. Giannis [Antetokounmpo] is maybe one of the best transition players of all-time. He’s so big and takes those long steps. You have to make sure you’re taking good shots offensively and not turning the ball over.” KEMBA WALKER RE: On what changed for him after the first quarter… “The ball just went in, I guess. We were down big, and I just wanted to be aggressive and create my shot. I was able to get a little something going.” RE: On bringing energy for the team… “Not enough, at least from the start. As the game went along, we were a little better. But, games like this happen. We just have to be ready.” RE: On the Bucks scoring in transition… “Transition is definitely one of their strengths. Whenever we didn’t make a shot they just pushed the basketball.”