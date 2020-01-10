1/9 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. 76ers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 109-98 defeat to Philadelphia.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On what got the Sixers going in the second half… They pounded us in the interior. [Josh] Richardson was good all night in the pick-and-roll and he gave us a lot of fits. No matter who we had on him, no matter our coverage, he was really good. Obviously, they got those interior buckets; [Ben] Simmons got a couple of the hooks, Al’s [Horford] bucket and the and-one, the tip-ins. It’s hard to win when you give those up. RE: On the team’s offensive execution and performance… Great early, not terrible most of the night. I thought we got a little pull-up happy at one time, but they’re hard to score on and I thought we generated decent looks … The last two games, obviously, have not been too hot, but today I thought we played better. RE: On how to deal with the streakiness of the NBA season… The league is hard, you can feel pretty good about yourself, and one week later … not so hot. These guys just went through it over here last week, but inevitably there’s another game. If we play like we did tonight, clean some things up and play with a little bit more pop, then I like what we’re becoming. I’m just not as discouraged as I’ve been the last couple of days KEMBA WALKER RE: On why they were unable to get the win… They outplayed us in the second half, they clearly just wanted it more. We had a good start, but we didn’t maintain our play until things just started going against us. We have to learn to close games out better and be more consistent. RE: On how defenses are able to slow him and the team down recently… They’re just playing hard. I think we’ve established ourselves enough to get other teams’ attention. Teams want to beat us and we have to understand that that’s what it is, we’ve got to come out and we have to bring the fight to these teams. JAYLEN BROWN RE: On the start of the game… I think we started playing some good basketball in the first half, but we didn’t sustain it the rest of the game. Philly came out and played really well and made some tough shots and they ultimately won the game. RE: On what the team was able to do well tonight… I think we played with more intensity than we have played [with]. I think we still need to take it up another notch. I think we missed some open shots, and for whatever reason, they didn’t just find the basket. But I think that we played some good basketball, I think shots just didn’t go in, you can credit it to Philly, credit it to whoever, but I think we played some good basketball. I think that you just gotta continue to work. We don’t need to hang our heads for any reason and just respond in the next game. RE: On whether he thinks defenses have changed after the team’s hot start… A little bit, but at the end of the day, I just gotta make shots. I think defenses are going to continue to change and adapt and try to take my aggressiveness away, but that shouldn’t affect—that’s not going to affect me. I’ve got to get back to what I do best. MARCUS SMART RE: On the team’s start to the game… Yes and no at the same time. I am, because we finally started off right, but coming into the half we kind of broke down. Then, at the beginning of the third quarter, we broke down again and let them kind of get on a run and get comfortable again. So, it’s one thing getting a great start, but another to maintain it and really finish the game. We’ve got to continue to keep working. RE: On the breakdown in the third quarter… To be honest with you, we’re trying to figure that out, but we just haven’t played hard. They got easy transition baskets on us because of our mistakes and we just have to turn it around. Like I told everybody, it’s part of the game. We’re not going to play perfect. The game’s not going to be perfect…We’ve got a lot of basketball left. We gotta fix it and we’ve got to figure it out. So hopefully we can figure it out sooner than later. RE: On their mentality in breaking a losing streak… You just have to stay positive. Like I said, you can’t focus on the negative. You’ve got to focus on things you can control. It just is what it is. It’s part of the game. You’re not going to win them all, you’re not going to lose them all. You’re going to win some games you’re supposed to lose, you’re going to lose some games you’re supposed to win. It’s part of it, but you can’t be negative and walk around with our heads down because it’s only going to continue to be a domino effect. We’ve gotta change the narrative ourselves.