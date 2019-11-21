11/20 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Clippers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 107-104 defeat to LA.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: The final five minutes: “They made a lot of good plays. A few more than us. It was a really good game. A high-level game. Both teams really competed, even when shots weren’t going down for both sides. We were both turning it over a little bit at the end of the first half but still very competitive and the defense on both ends was really outstanding.” RE: Thoughts on the game: “We wanted to win. I’m disappointed we didn’t win, but hats off to them. They made enough plays. There’s going to be a lot of good clips from this. It’ll be some mistakes that we made, but I thought our guys really fought. I thought they really competed at a high level.” RE: Final play of overtime: “[Kemba Walker] just popped to the corner, which was a really good read. He usually cuts up the seam there. He lost a normal person on that cut. He got enough separation to get it off against most of the league. The problem is, that guy [Kawhi Leonard] is not normal and he’s not most of the league and he made a great play to block it. But there were a lot of opportunities that we had that we missed and so, that was just a heck of a play on their part. It’s hard to get a clean look against their length and switching at that time of the game." MARCUS SMART RE: End of the game defense: “We eased up. Even in regulation we eased up. We had a 10-point lead and they got a couple easy buckets. They got a couple easy buckets and we had a couple costly silly turnovers and bad shots, and they made us pay. And in overtime, they did the same thing. They did a really good job at executing down the stretch. And we shot the ball very poorly tonight. It was one of those nights for us. But we fought, so we just got to put this behind us and move onto the next one." RE: Early season test: “It was great for us. We believe, truly, that we can compete with anybody in this league. But it’s going to take every possession. We can’t take it for granted. We got to take every possession like it’s our last possession and we got to really protect the ball and things like that. We really need to come up with shots that we want and execute the way that we want. We let them get us out of our stuff and we got to credit those guys. They’re really good, and we just got to be a little bit better." JAYSON TATUM RE: Level of competition: “It was a great game. Both teams played hard. [Both teams] played well, hit some big shots. A lot of good players out there, so everybody’s competing, and it’s just fun basketball." RE: Thoughts of 90 total three-point shot attempts: “Sometimes, that’s just the flow of the game. That’s kind of the way the game is transitioning. That’s just sometimes how it goes.” RE: Enjoying playing against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George: “Yeah. Especially if it’s somebody like me. I’ve always looked up to Kawhi [Leonard] and [Paul George]. Especially [George]. He’s one of my favorite players. That’s the opportunity to look for. Especially bright lights, big stage. You don’t want to back down. You know you want to compete and show them that you belong out here. Earn their respect, and I love competing against those guys. Learning from them.” KEMBA WALKER RE: Thoughts on the game: “It was definitely a rough shooting night for me. Just thinking about the game, not even getting a chance to see it, I just thought I made a lot of bad decisions tonight. But I just got to be better. End of the day, better for my teammates. But we played hard, we did everything we can do to still stay in the game and try and win the game. But as an individual, I definitely would have loved to be better for my teammates.” RE: Takeaways from the game: “I don’t know. I think we just have to get a chance to watch it. When I look down the stretch, maybe some shots we could have avoided. We probably could have gotten some better shots as a team. But, you know, we stuck with it. It was really tough for a lot of us shooting the ball tonight. They came out with a big win. It was a good battle. But we got to put this one behind us and move onto the next.” RE: Big team shots down the stretch: “Those guys are tough. It still surprises me. These guys work hard. They play hard and want to win. [Jayson Tatum] made some huge shots and some big plays. That’s what he is. That’s what he is for us. We trust him. We want him to develop into that leadership role. It’s about that time he takes that step, and he’s been showing it. He’s been hitting big shot after big shot for us. [Marcus] Smart is a leader as well. He’s a tough dude. We just got to keep going.”