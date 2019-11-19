11/18 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Suns

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 99-85 victory over Phoenix.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the 2nd quarter run: “Grant’s two blocks were huge because we were dead on those plays and he covered us. We were doing a pretty good job the whole night about guarding Booker the way we wanted to and being active, but it put us in some scrambles and put us in some rotations. Grant covered for us and we made some shots and feel pretty good about ourselves headed into the locker room, but I thought the end of the second and the middle of the third were our best periods, but we still have a lot to clean up. I thought that our offense got sloppy at times, but defensively, we were pretty locked in to what we were trying to accomplish.” RE: On West Coast Swing: “The challenge of a bunch of games, a bunch of different time zones, bouncing all over the place. This one is the first I can remember where it feels pretty quick. We’re on the road for 8 or 9 days but we have five games. But these first three have been really tough and we play two great teams to end it, so…” KEMBA WALKER RE: On the 20-4 run in 2Q: “I think defensively we just stepped up. We were able to make some plays, just scrambling around and being in the right spots and it just translated into offense. It’s a great win. You know, you’re not going to win every game but when you have opportunities to bounce back and learn from mistakes and then you actually come out and do it, it just feels good. It lets you know about your team and the guys you’re playing with. We have a special group and for us to not kind of hang our heads on that loss yesterday and just come out tonight and play against a really good team here at home and to come out with a win, that’s was big time.” JAYSON TATUM RE: On defense: “Everybody’s got to be aware. We’re just trying to make it tough on him. (Booker) He’s had some great games since I’ve been here and he’s a great player so we just try to make it as tough as we can. We try to see how we responded from a tough loss yesterday and we responded pretty well.” RE: On 20-4 run: “We were playing good. Grant Williams really came in and gave us a spark off the bench. Just the stuff he does that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet that really helps our team, he gives us energy and life.”