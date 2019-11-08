11/7 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Hornets

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 108-87 victory over Charlotte.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On Kemba Walker’s emotions: “Yeah it’s really hard. He had the right idea coming into the game but you knew right after they played that video that probably was going to be a tough start. That was really cool and a great tribute by the Hornets, I know how much he appreciated it and going out and playing a game after spending 9 years here is really difficult.” RE: On Boston’s offense: “I thought the offense was good at times, I thought they did a good job of throwing us some different looks. That got us off-kilter a little bit in the second quarter, we did a much better job handing that in the second half. Both ends of the floor, I thought we really defended- I thought we really cared about defending. We have to clean up some stuff on the offensive end but we were trying to share it for the most part and good things.” RE: On Marcus Smart’s incident: “Obviously I don’t think he agreed with the call before and then got the fifth one and we need Marcus… I’ve told him a number of times how much we need him. This is the part about Marcus that I love- his fire, his competitiveness. If there’s a moment when he’s upset with us, that’s all part of it, we move on pretty quickly. We’ve been together along time and I’ve been yelled at before and that’s ok. I love him and I trust him and he’ll get every opportunity.” RE: On his and Marcus’ relationship: “We’ve been through a lot together. I just think it’s one of those things where he knows how important he is to our team and he’s going to be the guy- he gives a lot to our team. He does the things that are really hard that don’t always get the attention by some. I think we do a good job in Boston of recognizing all that he does, and certainly our team and our staff recognizes all that he does. That’s all good stuff.” RE: On keeping the lead and limiting Hornets’ runs: "A couple of [Jayson] Tatum shots really helped, Kemba [Walker] threes really helped and I thought our guys that came off the bench did a really good job. Javonte [Green] scored it, Brad Wanamaker just keeps that group settled and keeps us in a lead if that’s the case. We lost a 20-point lead here in the fourth here last year, so that’s always in the back of your mind. But I thought our guys did a good job of handling all the runs.” GRANT WILLIAMS RE: On if he had a moment when he saw the Charlotte skyline of feeling like he was home: “Yeah when we were on the bus I was annoying because I was calling out interstates and talking about buildings like I’m a tour guide and everyone was telling me to shut up because it was 1 a.m. That’s when it was really cool;being able to be home, to see the skyline, be right near where I grew up because I lived six minutes from downtown. Seeing everything tonight was just indescribable. I’ve been for five years probably, maybe more, interms of spending actual time here, so to be able to be here and to be in this position is unique.” RE: On his dad being here and being able to see him in his first regular-season game: “We hung out before the game and I spent some time with him, which was nice. Definitely, I think he enjoyed it. He definitely probably wishes I scored more knowing him, but for me it was great to see a win happen and my dad hopefully feels the same way. I had a lot of family, a lot of friends here, people that bought tickets that I didn’t even realize bought tickets and they didn’t even text me. I got to see them on the jumbotron and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s Mrs. Scott right there.’ That’s crazy, but it was definitely something I’ll look back at in a couple years and say that was one of the best moments of my career.” KEMBA WALKER RE: On the tribute video the Hornets played before the game: “It was special. It was special just to be back here and the amount of love that I’ve been getting throughout this day and leading up to this day, it’s just been a lot of love. The video just topped it off. It was so special and it definitely obviously made me really emotional. I was trying to hold it in but I couldn’t. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to.” RE: On the standing ovation from the fans: “It was amazing. It was amazing. Just a great feeling to know that they still have love for me even though I left.But you know to be back and to get the reception I got was really cool.” RE: On if his emotions affected his play tonight: “No I don’t think so, I was just off. That’s it. It’s just a part of the game, I thought I was missing. I just missed shots. I thought I took good shots, I was just missing. I don’t think the way I played had anything to do with the emotions or anything like that. My main focus was just to get a win and help in any way possible.”