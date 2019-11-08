Kent Smith
11/7 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Hornets
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On Kemba Walker’s emotions:
“Yeah it’s really hard. He had the right idea coming into the game but you knew right after they played that video that probably was going to be a tough start. That was really cool and a great tribute by the Hornets, I know how much he appreciated it and going out and playing a game after spending 9 years here is really difficult.”
RE: On Boston’s offense:
“I thought the offense was good at times, I thought they did a good job of throwing us some different looks. That got us off-kilter a little bit in the second quarter, we did a much better job handing that in the second half. Both ends of the floor, I thought we really defended- I thought we really cared about defending. We have to clean up some stuff on the offensive end but we were trying to share it for the most part and good things.”
RE: On Marcus Smart’s incident:
“Obviously I don’t think he agreed with the call before and then got the fifth one and we need Marcus… I’ve told him a number of times how much we need him. This is the part about Marcus that I love- his fire, his competitiveness. If there’s a moment when he’s upset with us, that’s all part of it, we move on pretty quickly. We’ve been together along time and I’ve been yelled at before and that’s ok. I love him and I trust him and he’ll get every opportunity.”
RE: On his and Marcus’ relationship:
“We’ve been through a lot together. I just think it’s one of those things where he knows how important he is to our team and he’s going to be the guy- he gives a lot to our team. He does the things that are really hard that don’t always get the attention by some. I think we do a good job in Boston of recognizing all that he does, and certainly our team and our staff recognizes all that he does. That’s all good stuff.”
RE: On keeping the lead and limiting Hornets’ runs:
"A couple of [Jayson] Tatum shots really helped, Kemba [Walker] threes really helped and I thought our guys that came off the bench did a really good job. Javonte [Green] scored it, Brad Wanamaker just keeps that group settled and keeps us in a lead if that’s the case. We lost a 20-point lead here in the fourth here last year, so that’s always in the back of your mind. But I thought our guys did a good job of handling all the runs.”
GRANT WILLIAMS
RE: On if he had a moment when he saw the Charlotte skyline of feeling like he was home:
“Yeah when we were on the bus I was annoying because I was calling out interstates and talking about buildings like I’m a tour guide and everyone was telling me to shut up because it was 1 a.m. That’s when it was really cool;being able to be home, to see the skyline, be right near where I grew up because I lived six minutes from downtown. Seeing everything tonight was just indescribable. I’ve been for five years probably, maybe more, interms of spending actual time here, so to be able to be here and to be in this position is unique.”
RE: On his dad being here and being able to see him in his first regular-season game:
“We hung out before the game and I spent some time with him, which was nice. Definitely, I think he enjoyed it. He definitely probably wishes I scored more knowing him, but for me it was great to see a win happen and my dad hopefully feels the same way. I had a lot of family, a lot of friends here, people that bought tickets that I didn’t even realize bought tickets and they didn’t even text me. I got to see them on the jumbotron and I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s Mrs. Scott right there.’ That’s crazy, but it was definitely something I’ll look back at in a couple years and say that was one of the best moments of my career.”
KEMBA WALKER
RE: On the tribute video the Hornets played before the game:
“It was special. It was special just to be back here and the amount of love that I’ve been getting throughout this day and leading up to this day, it’s just been a lot of love. The video just topped it off. It was so special and it definitely obviously made me really emotional. I was trying to hold it in but I couldn’t. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to.”
RE: On the standing ovation from the fans:
“It was amazing. It was amazing. Just a great feeling to know that they still have love for me even though I left.But you know to be back and to get the reception I got was really cool.”
RE: On if his emotions affected his play tonight:
“No I don’t think so, I was just off. That’s it. It’s just a part of the game, I thought I was missing. I just missed shots. I thought I took good shots, I was just missing. I don’t think the way I played had anything to do with the emotions or anything like that. My main focus was just to get a win and help in any way possible.”
JAMES BORREGO
RE: On tonight’s struggles:
“We couldn’t make shots tonight unfortunately. We shot 19 percent from three. I’d have to go back and watch film to see what kind of shots we got. I thought, especially in the first half, we generated some good looks but they just didn’t go down. We cut the lead to four, Cody got a nice little bunny, he missed it and they went on an 11-0 run, but you have to give them credit. A lot of it was their defense. They’re a very good defensive team. We turned it over 21 times and we didn’t make shots so you have to give them credit. The shots that we did have, we didn’t knockdown. We just have to keep getting better.”
RE: On seeing Kemba in a foreign uniform:
“It’s always great to see Kemba. I love that guy. He has a great spirit, great competitor and a wonderful person. I think it was a good night for him and for all of us. Both teams have moved on but it’s always good to see him.”
RE: On what he expects to see from Devonte Graham:
“Continue to do what he’s doing. He’s put himself in a nice position here with his work ethic and how he’s progressing. Every night there’s going to be a different look. He’s scouted at a different level now. Brad Stevens and their group talked a lot about Devonte Graham tonight, including Kemba Walker. As teams start to scout you more, put you at the top of their list, you have to adjust and adapt but I thought he was fine tonight. I didn’t think he was pressing. He had some good looks and he’s still looking to make the right play so he’ll continue to grow just like all of our guys.”
RE: On Terry Rozier tonight:
“He played hard. He tried to play the right way but shots weren’t falling. He competed tonight and he just has tostick with it. It’s an emotional game. It’s always an interesting game. I think Kemba felt the same way in the first half. I think Kemba was 0-6 in the first half and I think Terry was 0-6. It’s not the easiest game to play in but nobody’s hanging their head. We move on to the next game and he has to get ready for Saturday night.”
DEVONTE' GRAHAM
RE: On offensive struggles this evening:
“I think it was a little bit of both. I’m not sure exactly what we shot form the three-point line but they are a good defense and they do a lot of switching which disrupts what you want to do. So it kind of took us out of a lot of stuff that we had success with last game and early on in the season.”
RE: On defensive strides:
“We’re taking baby steps every practice, every game, I feel like our communication is definitely [improving] on defense. We stayed talking to each other and just tried to help each other out.”
RE: On leading the second unit:
“I try. I try to help it out when I come in, just to be the floor general, leader on the floor. And you know, try to get guys going, that energy, keep it going, especially on defense because if we get stops and run we can play with anybody.”
RE: On ‘stealing Kemba Walker’s moves’:
“For sure! Definitely stole some of them. Definitely. When you’ve got a great guy like that, great point guard in this league you watch him, got to watch him the whole year so I definitely take some of his stuff from him.”
MILES BRIDGES
RE: On not hitting shots:
“We didn’t move the ball like we have been the past few games, getting out on transition… they switched everything so that kind of threw us off a little bit. We should have moved the ball more.”
RE: On defensive attitude:
“Our key is defense. We played decent defense, we could have played better- I could have played better for sure. I feel like we played decent, we just could have done better on the offensive end.”
RE: On his game this season:
“The main thing I care about is the W. But I’m feeling confident out there.”
RE: On limiting Kemba Walker’s points:
“We knew he was going to come in with a lot of nerves, we didn’t want him to get going. I think we did a good job on him but it was fun playing against him.”
