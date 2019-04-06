4/6 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Pacers
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On if this was a game of runs that stopped the Pacers:
“I don’t think it was one of those games where it wasn’t about momentum, it was about winning every possession. I think they are really tough…it wasn’t their best game, we know that. If you’re not locked in in the moment, they’ll beat you up…we just have to maintain that throughout the game. It was a series of making singles, not playing in runs.”
RE: On Gordon Hayward’s performance:
“He’s playing really well. He’s obviously attacking with great physicality because that’s what he does. He’s still not forcing anything that’s not there. There were a couple of times where he could have forced it, he just kicked it out and let the next guy make the play, which is the right play. It’s good that he’s playing this way. He feels good.”
AL HORFORD
RE: On defense on Bojan Bogdanovic and the overall game:
“I think it’s nice that we were able to really make it hard on him, challenge him as best we could, but at the end of the day it’s just making sure we are being solid on defense, and I think we were really solid on defense tonight, and just made him earn everything he got. Our guards were really good, really good all night chasing him around. The game plan was really solid. I thought Coach did a great job with everything and it’s going to take us playing at our very best to have any chance against that team, because that team is a very tough team and this was one of our better games of the season by far.”
GORDON HAYWARD
RE: On being the first player since Kevin McHale in 1986 to be perfect from the field and score at least 20 points:
“I don’t know how you guys find all of these stats. More important, we got the win tonight. It was a great job by us, a big win. I thought we guarded them really well and that allowed me to get some good looks and good shots…and we were able to knock them down.”
RE: On holding Bojan Bogdanovic to just four points:
“He’s been playing really well since Oladipo went down. He scores it in a variety of ways, can do a lot of different things. So for us, to kind of disrupt what he likes to do was big. He’ll play better. They’ll shoot better as a team for sure. So, we’re going to have to be at our best.”
RE: On team’s defensive improvement after the first quarter:
“We were locked in. We had a good game plan and executed it for the most part. I think there were shots they normally make that they missed tonight and they’ll for sure be better. We want to execute our game plan and we’ll probably be seeing them again.”
NATE MCMILLAN
RE: On tonight’s performance:
“They won the game. They were more physical, they were faster, they were stronger. They pretty much dominated the game.”
RE: On Boston’s performance:
“They make you work. They’re long, they’re athletic, they’re physical. We missed some shots and some of those were at the rim; but they made us work. We’ve got to do a better job of trying to screen these guys and get free. A lot of it was taking the ball out of the net and playing a set defense. We weren’t getting a lot of stops. When you’re not getting stops and you’re playing against a set defense like that, it’s going to be tough to score.”
RE: On using this game to move forward in the playoffs:
“They won the series 3-1. We’re going to have to be better than we were tonight. We’re just going to have to be better.”
DOUG MCDERMOTT
RE: On where the game turned:
“I thought their bench did a really good job, came in and outplayed us. I think we just have to be more connected out there, not worry so much about the offense and tighten up defensively. They were getting wherever they wanted. You never let a great team get in a rhythm on the road. It’s hard to dig out of that hole. Have to give them credit; but we definitely have to be better as a bench unit.”
RE: On if tonight’s game impacts the team mindset in a possible playoff series against Boston:
“I think tonight will fuel us. You could hang your head and give into all of it and not believe; but we have a lot of guys in this locker room that believe in each other. Our coaching staff believes in us. We’re going to put this game behind us as fast as we can, have a good day of practice tomorrow and continue to try and get better. We feel like we can play with anyone in this league.”
WESLEY MATTHEWS
RE: On how quickly the Pacers have to figure things out against Boston, heading into the playoffs:
“We can’t play against the Celtics on Sunday and we can’t play against them on Wednesday, unfortunately. So, we have to get our minds back to get ready for Brooklyn and get ready for Atlanta. They pose different threats, different challenges, which could help us. Brooklyn moves the ball a lot, similar to how Boston does, so everything is to gear up for ultimately what we’re going to face. We just have to want it. We’ll take bits and pieces from both games.”
RE: On how important it is to win the next two games:
“It’s definitely important. You don’t want to be limping into the playoffs. Health is the number one thing. Winning the last two, or losing the last two, health is the important thing, and having a flow, good chemistry and a good vibe going into what’s going to be hostile basketball. We have to take tomorrow to get better and we have to get Sunday and Wednesday and get ready for the show.”
