4/6 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Pacers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's117-97 victory over Indiana.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On if this was a game of runs that stopped the Pacers: “I don’t think it was one of those games where it wasn’t about momentum, it was about winning every possession. I think they are really tough…it wasn’t their best game, we know that. If you’re not locked in in the moment, they’ll beat you up…we just have to maintain that throughout the game. It was a series of making singles, not playing in runs.” RE: On Gordon Hayward’s performance: “He’s playing really well. He’s obviously attacking with great physicality because that’s what he does. He’s still not forcing anything that’s not there. There were a couple of times where he could have forced it, he just kicked it out and let the next guy make the play, which is the right play. It’s good that he’s playing this way. He feels good.” AL HORFORD RE: On defense on Bojan Bogdanovic and the overall game: “I think it’s nice that we were able to really make it hard on him, challenge him as best we could, but at the end of the day it’s just making sure we are being solid on defense, and I think we were really solid on defense tonight, and just made him earn everything he got. Our guards were really good, really good all night chasing him around. The game plan was really solid. I thought Coach did a great job with everything and it’s going to take us playing at our very best to have any chance against that team, because that team is a very tough team and this was one of our better games of the season by far.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: On being the first player since Kevin McHale in 1986 to be perfect from the field and score at least 20 points: “I don’t know how you guys find all of these stats. More important, we got the win tonight. It was a great job by us, a big win. I thought we guarded them really well and that allowed me to get some good looks and good shots…and we were able to knock them down.” RE: On holding Bojan Bogdanovic to just four points: “He’s been playing really well since Oladipo went down. He scores it in a variety of ways, can do a lot of different things. So for us, to kind of disrupt what he likes to do was big. He’ll play better. They’ll shoot better as a team for sure. So, we’re going to have to be at our best.” RE: On team’s defensive improvement after the first quarter: “We were locked in. We had a good game plan and executed it for the most part. I think there were shots they normally make that they missed tonight and they’ll for sure be better. We want to execute our game plan and we’ll probably be seeing them again.”