3/29 Arbella Quote Worthy: Pacers vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 114-112 victory over Indiana.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Thoughts about the last sequence: “You want as little time left as possible, after you attempt to score. You want to give yourself time for a tip-in, you want to give yourself – but you don’t want very much more time. So, we elected to use the length of the floor instead of the half court. Sometimes in the half court against really physical teams like this it’s hard to even get the ball in bounds, especially if they know you’re going to hold it for eight seconds. So, you know, we wanted to use the whole court. It was supposed to go to Kyrie (Irving) off the in-bound; they doubled him. So Al (Horford) got the in-bound and took it the length of the floor, which is fine, and then he found Kyrie when we just wanted to give him space on that side of the floor, and, you know, let him be him – and he made a great play.” RE: How much does this kind of win help, moving forward? “I don’t know. We’ll find out. But I thought we played harder, with more purpose than we have. I thought we played – I thought a lot of the carry-over from those small-group workouts with the techniques were good, on the -- on our defensive end of the floor. But the end of the day if we’re going to beat these guys any more than just a regular season game at home, you better get them off the glass and you better get those loose balls that we didn’t get late. And that’s why they’re who they are. I think they’re really good.” RE: Match-up tonight from a physicality standpoint: “Well I think they’re the litmus test for that. So, I think they play as hard and physical as anybody; right when we were small, they decided – they went right to the post. They didn’t waste time, they didn’t waste possessions. We tried to buy a few minutes there without double bigs and it was hard. So, at the end of the day, they put us in a lot of tough spots. Give them a lot of credit. And they were not to be deterred, in going to the glass.” RE: Aron Baynes’ strong play offensively and defensively: “He had to. You know, we needed him to. And again, we just haven’t had him and Al healthy for very much of the year, so it’s been hard to play them together. Plus, with all of our depth on the wing it’s hard to find minutes for everybody when those guys are playing together. But, it’s nice to have them back, it’s nice to have them available, and we need to have that as an option moving forward.” KYRIE IRVING RE: Last play: “I saw that they were going to try to deny me with Cory (Joseph) and Wesley (Matthews) so I told Al (Horford) just take off, get it up the court, buy us some time. I saw Myles Turner about to commit to the double team and then I kind of just gave a pass, fake with my eyes and went to the rim.” RE: Does playing a team that is in the playoffs matter? “It was definitely a great pre-fill out game, if you want to call it for the Playoffs. Home court advantage was at stake and we see them again one more time. We’ll see how that goes and just keep on getting better for the rest of the regular season.” RE: Toughness: “We just had to be resilient. They do a great job of mucking up the game, being in the paint. Myles (Turner) does a great job of coming over and contesting a lot of shots but (Aron) Baynes was in the middle of the paint tonight so it was hard for him to come over and commit to a few of our lay-ups. Which enabled me to get a few easy ones where he sealed Myles. He did a great job tonight and just playing with that pace and playing with that physicality to match theirs.” AL HORFORD RE: Progress in the next few weeks “It’s important. It was a really good win for us, especially here at home. It feels good.” RE: Last play: “It was great; it was one of those things where I kind of had to make a decision. I still felt like if I gave him the ball, he was going to have a lot of room to operate and he had the option to throw it back to me or go attack. He kept the defense on their toes. He still faked like he was going to pass it to the corner then laid it up at the very end. Just a very crafty play.” RE: Going full court on last play: “They did a good job on the possession before defending. Then getting their hands and getting a steal there towards the end. Coach, I guess he was trying to probably spread the floor a little more and giving Kyrie (Irving) space to work.”