3/26 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Cavaliers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 116-106 victory over Cleveland.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On their energy tonight: “I thought we had a lot of guys that played with the right energy and approach, so that was encouraging. The one thing they (the Cavaliers) did the whole game was they answered when it looked like we were going to extend the lead. We fouled on the three when (Collin) Sexton got the three free throws and then (Cedi) Osman hit a big pull-up as the shot clock was winding down, and then it was a game again. We needed to do a better job of not letting it get back that way, but they answered the bell on all those of runs.” RE: On getting Jayson Tatum and Al Horford back tonight: “I thought Jayson (Tatum) had that run in the first half while we were really guarding at the start of the game, and then those last four minutes of the first quarter, we weren’t (guarding) as well, and then Jayson kind of went on that run to keep us at bay. Obviously, that was great and then Al, I mean, we really need Al. I don’t think there’s any way around that. He brings us a lot. When he’s guarded by a smaller guy, his ability in the post and then when he is guarded by more of a bigger guy, he can stretch him out.” RE: On the decision to start two big men: “I said it the other day, one of the things that we’ve wanted to do is play bigger more and we just haven’t been able to with our Al and (Aron) Baynes out a lot. That will be a game-to-game decision on who we start. I told our guys today, you need guys like (Marcus) Morris who are flexible like that. Morris came in and I thought his two threes in the late third or fourth, whenever it was, were huge. When we can start double-big, we certainly clog things up like the way we need to on that end of the floor.” MARCUS SMART RE: On their ball movement tonight: “That’s what we talked about. We had a game plan to move the ball. We had a lot of matchups that we liked out there and just really made their bigs work, especially Kevin Love. We want him to use his energy on the defensive end and not just let him sit on the offensive end and tear us apart. We wanted to make their bigs work and really put them in a bind.” RE: On Marcus Morris’ flexibility: “It’s huge. For Morris to take on that responsibility, it shows the maturity, the professional that he has. He could’ve easily thrown a fit about it, but he didn’t. He controlled what he can control. He came out and gave us big minutes when he got out there and did what he was supposed to.” AL HORFORD RE: On the team showing poise tonight: “I think for us, just making sure that we responded the right way, got stops when we needed to, taking good shots on offense, and we just answered every run they had for us…It just feels good. It feels good to win. Obviously, we weren’t perfect, but I was happy with the focus of the group going into tonight.” RE: On the benefit in Boston starting two bigs: “I think it’s one of the strengths of our group. We have a lot of guys that are versatile, that can play multiple positions. I think it plays to our advantage – sometimes that’s good, other times it’s good to go smaller. Coach (Brad Stevens) felt like it was important that we went big tonight.” RE: On how he benefits personally being on the floor with Aron Baynes: “It helps me a lot. He’s a great defender. He’s always protecting the rim. It was good to play with him. I got to play with him a little more tonight than usual.”