3/3 Arbella Quote Worthy: Rockets vs. Celtics

BRAD STEVENS RE: Two different teams in the first half and second half: “Yeah, I mean, I think, first of all, you have to play well to have a chance to come back like that. We did. But it’s easier – it’s easier to be the team playing from behind than ahead. But I do think that we saw some good things in that twelve-minute stint or so, between the middle of the third and early fourth. Our start – our first five, seven minutes of the fourth, we had some chances at the end – and you know, obviously, our margin for error had decreased significantly by then. Even we made a run at them and it looked like we could get in even further, some of their shot making combined with some misses/turnovers on our part, took away any real chance at the end. But the game was lost in the first thirty minutes, and that’s that.” RE: Were the Celtics getting the three-point shots they wanted in the first half: “No, we haven’t shot it great in the last few games, but I think there’s a – I think that’s all connected when you don’t play well for thirty minutes. You know, I think that if they’re getting to the ball, if they’re getting loose balls, if you’re not reacting to drives, if you’re letting shots go in at the rim, you’re probably not as – you’re probably not playing at your peak level where a few balls drop for you just because of your – the way that your team’s playing and the way that the game rewards that. Some of those shots were good, some of them weren’t. In a lot of these games I just – I sit back and say we’ve got to do a better job executing to score so that we don’t bleed that much on runs.” RE: Defensive lapses and what leads to the loss of focus on the defensive end: “In the first thirty minutes, I thought, yeah.” “(Writer) John (Karalis), I mean, you know, you’ve been doing this and following it and basketball’s been a big part of your life. I think ultimately it could be any number of things, depending on the possession. But five guys have to play together exceptionally hard and on a string just to have a chance to get a stop against Houston. And that’s the same way against Golden State. You have to play exceptionally hard, and together, and on a string, and leave – leave no doubt on every possession, just to have a chance to get a stop. That’s how good the players are in the league. So when we don’t have that, you’re not going to stop very many people. But in the last eighteen minutes we had it. We were really flying around.” RE: Marcus Morris’s not returning in the last eighteen minutes: “It was nothing to do with – it was nothing to do with Marcus per se; it was more to do with I just wanted to – by then we were down 30 and I wanted to see (Aron) Baynes and Al (Horford) play together a little bit. We’re a little hamstrung right now for a while, while Baynes is on a minutes restriction, and we’ll have to figure that out, but I wanted to see that pairing and then I wanted to give (Daniel) Theis a chance to play because Theis’ energy can do what it did. You know, he’s – he’s – he would be the first to tell you he’s not perfect but at the same time he really plays hard and when you’re blitzing and running around like we wanted to at the end of that third, early fourth, and to get ourselves back in it, he’s going to be a big part of that. So that was more of a decision just to get those guys minutes.” RE: After losing five out of six since the all-star break, may he shake things up? “You know, obviously, I think…we’ll – we’ll look at everything – we’ve been looking at everything after every game. Every night when you go to bed, every minute when you wake up, you’re always thinking about that. There’s things that, that are helpful in that, and things that are not helpful. And if it’s the root of your issues then I think the – then a small tweak can help. I’m not sure that that’s our root. That said, we still are evaluating tweaks regardless. So we have to just – we just have to keep working to all play better, rather than when we play. And we’ve all had moments throughout the course of the year when we’ve played well, and Danny (Ainge) has said this on a number of occasions: When we have six or seven guys playing well, we’re pretty good. And we’ve just got to get back to that.” AL HORFORD RE: How tough was that one? “It was tough, really good team; really get a lot of threes. They’re a tough team. Every time we play them it is always a big challenge.” RE: What is the biggest issue on defense? “I have to look at film to be honest. I feel like every time you play Houston, normally you look at our games in the past and you forget how fast they play. (James) Harden looks methodical but he’s either scoring it or he’s zipping the ball across for a three-point shot. We shouldn’t have been surprised but it kind of hits you by surprise. Then you get going and you can’t spot a team like that, that many points. I know we pulled one out last year but you can’t do that against these really good teams like that.” RE: You guys have lost your last 7 out of 10, what is the biggest issue? “I’m really not sure. I just think that we’ve had some good moments. Right now unfortunately, we are going through a really bad stretch. This is when our group, we need to make sure that we stay together and even closer because I know it’s hard. We’re the first ones that don’t want to lose but we just need to continue to work because we feel like we can be better than this.” RE: Is it surprising what you’re going through and how do you handle it as a team? “I’m not going to say it’s surprising. We didn’t expect to be in this position but it’s just one of those things that we need to work through it as a team. It is a commitment to winning and being consistent with it and that has been our biggest problem. Consistency on defense and offense. You know, sometimes we look good, sometimes not so good. Now getting on the road it doesn’t get any easier. We’ll have our hands full in the next game.”