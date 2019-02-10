2/9 Arbella Quote Worthy: Clippers vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 123-112 defeat to the Clippers.

BRAD STEVENS RE: 3rd quarter had trouble getting things going offensively, what did you see? “I just thought we dug ourselves. We knew it was going to be closer than a 21-point game with the way we played defense in the 2nd quarter. Again, our defense in the 2nd and 3rd has been bad all year when you compare it to the 1st and 4th. For whatever reason we are ready out of the gate and we’re decent at the end, not tonight, but we’re not very good in the middle. I need to go back and look at what I can do to help us manage those minutes better. Today it’s just obviously disappointing. Game when you’re ahead like that you should win, but credit them they’ve won three games like this now on this road trip where they have been down 20.” RE: Kyrie (Irving) injury anything more? “I don’t know anything about it. From what I’ve heard he’s going to have further tests tomorrow. His knee buckled a little bit in the 2nd quarter and so that’s all I know.” RE: 3rd quarter issues a problem all season long, guys keep talking about what they need to do, but at some point is this just who you are? “Well if it is, we won’t last long so I guess at least you know right. I’ve got to back and look at, first and foremost, what I can do different to help. Our play out of the half at times this year has been really slow and so that was again today, but I thought that started with our defense in the 2nd quarter. You could kind of feel it going the other direction and that’s it and then we just got pounded again in the 4th.” RE: You talked before the game how you think teams can be dangerous; Doc (Rivers) before game said he hasn’t installed anything. What in these situations makes teams dangerous? “They played very together, they played off of actions that all those guys have probably run at different places that were probably easy installs for being able to play off one game. They played very free after that first quarter and they found a great enthusiasm together. I think Doc has done a done a great job with this team and obviously this is a brand-new team, or at least half of it, but this whole year they’ve played with such great’ teamness’ and resolve, and you don’t come back from 20-point deficits if you don’t really like each other, and really pull for each other. I think that those guys show that night after night and it’s a real credit to him (Doc) and his staff and all those players that are there and aren’t there.” RE: Worried about trends when you lose a game like Thursday and tonight? “Yeah. I think every year your trends change as the year goes on, both good and bad. It is disappointing to have 20 points leads in consecutive games and lose that’s for sure. Again, I think I need to look at myself first and figure out what I can do to help that not happen. If that means we need to play different rotations, call different things, start differently in quarters than we are, whatever the case may be there’s and answer out there and we just have to find it.” RE: When Clippers got within 10 you were starting to press, what did you see mentally? And you said earlier about teams liking each other; does your team like each other? “Yeah I mean we have done that for the last two years. I feel like that’s been a good thing of our team, but that was a notice of their personnel and their group, so I don’t want that taken out of context. At the end of the day, ultimately, we certainly got tense and tight on the offensive end of the court as they were coming back, and we didn’t get any stops. We had that little stretch where we took the six-point lead late, but then we just bang, bang gave up those two three’s. It was time and again tonight we just couldn’t sustain it.” TERRY ROZIER RE: You guys score a season high in the first half then a season low in the second half. What do you think changed the way the offense way flowing? “We just didn’t move it enough. Just taking early shots. We kind of got out of our game plan and it was history from there.” RE: After these two loses, how badly do you guys want this game against the 76ers? “Every game is important to us from here on out. Obviously, this is a statement game. Coming up, we want to win. It’s easy to say that. We just have to go out and do it.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: Terry (Rozier) saying the team lacked effort: “I think I could agree for stretches of the game. I think other stretches of the game we were brilliant. I mean, we built the lead. I think we were up 30 or almost up 30, or whatever it was. We were playing hard then, I think for whatever reason. They got some easy buckets in transition, some easy dunks in the half-court and I think it kind of snowballed on us a little bit. Definitely a frustrating loss.” RE: How do you explain how you guys scored 74 in the first half and 38 in the second half’? “I think it was lack of stops defensively. Them getting easy things and us walking the ball up the court, taking tough shots. Like I said, it just kind of snowballs on you. I mean, it’s the NBA it’s how it works. They just played the Hornets and did the same thing. They were down big and came back. It’s a game of runs and unfortunately, we couldn’t stop theirs.”