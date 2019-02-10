2/9 Arbella Quote Worthy: Clippers vs. Celtics
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: 3rd quarter had trouble getting things going offensively, what did you see?
“I just thought we dug ourselves. We knew it was going to be closer than a 21-point game with the way we played defense in the 2nd quarter. Again, our defense in the 2nd and 3rd has been bad all year when you compare it to the 1st and 4th. For whatever reason we are ready out of the gate and we’re decent at the end, not tonight, but we’re not very good in the middle. I need to go back and look at what I can do to help us manage those minutes better. Today it’s just obviously disappointing. Game when you’re ahead like that you should win, but credit them they’ve won three games like this now on this road trip where they have been down 20.”
RE: Kyrie (Irving) injury anything more?
“I don’t know anything about it. From what I’ve heard he’s going to have further tests tomorrow. His knee buckled a little bit in the 2nd quarter and so that’s all I know.”
RE: 3rd quarter issues a problem all season long, guys keep talking about what they need to do, but at some point is this just who you are?
“Well if it is, we won’t last long so I guess at least you know right. I’ve got to back and look at, first and foremost, what I can do different to help. Our play out of the half at times this year has been really slow and so that was again today, but I thought that started with our defense in the 2nd quarter. You could kind of feel it going the other direction and that’s it and then we just got pounded again in the 4th.”
RE: You talked before the game how you think teams can be dangerous; Doc (Rivers) before game said he hasn’t installed anything. What in these situations makes teams dangerous?
“They played very together, they played off of actions that all those guys have probably run at different places that were probably easy installs for being able to play off one game. They played very free after that first quarter and they found a great enthusiasm together. I think Doc has done a done a great job with this team and obviously this is a brand-new team, or at least half of it, but this whole year they’ve played with such great’ teamness’ and resolve, and you don’t come back from 20-point deficits if you don’t really like each other, and really pull for each other. I think that those guys show that night after night and it’s a real credit to him (Doc) and his staff and all those players that are there and aren’t there.”
RE: Worried about trends when you lose a game like Thursday and tonight?
“Yeah. I think every year your trends change as the year goes on, both good and bad. It is disappointing to have 20 points leads in consecutive games and lose that’s for sure. Again, I think I need to look at myself first and figure out what I can do to help that not happen. If that means we need to play different rotations, call different things, start differently in quarters than we are, whatever the case may be there’s and answer out there and we just have to find it.”
RE: When Clippers got within 10 you were starting to press, what did you see mentally? And you said earlier about teams liking each other; does your team like each other?
“Yeah I mean we have done that for the last two years. I feel like that’s been a good thing of our team, but that was a notice of their personnel and their group, so I don’t want that taken out of context. At the end of the day, ultimately, we certainly got tense and tight on the offensive end of the court as they were coming back, and we didn’t get any stops. We had that little stretch where we took the six-point lead late, but then we just bang, bang gave up those two three’s. It was time and again tonight we just couldn’t sustain it.”
TERRY ROZIER
RE: You guys score a season high in the first half then a season low in the second half. What do you think changed the way the offense way flowing?
“We just didn’t move it enough. Just taking early shots. We kind of got out of our game plan and it was history from there.”
RE: After these two loses, how badly do you guys want this game against the 76ers?
“Every game is important to us from here on out. Obviously, this is a statement game. Coming up, we want to win. It’s easy to say that. We just have to go out and do it.”
GORDON HAYWARD
RE: Terry (Rozier) saying the team lacked effort:
“I think I could agree for stretches of the game. I think other stretches of the game we were brilliant. I mean, we built the lead. I think we were up 30 or almost up 30, or whatever it was. We were playing hard then, I think for whatever reason. They got some easy buckets in transition, some easy dunks in the half-court and I think it kind of snowballed on us a little bit. Definitely a frustrating loss.”
RE: How do you explain how you guys scored 74 in the first half and 38 in the second half’?
“I think it was lack of stops defensively. Them getting easy things and us walking the ball up the court, taking tough shots. Like I said, it just kind of snowballs on you. I mean, it’s the NBA it’s how it works. They just played the Hornets and did the same thing. They were down big and came back. It’s a game of runs and unfortunately, we couldn’t stop theirs.”
DOC RIVERS
RE: Coming back from being down 28 points:
“This road trip, I think we’ve been down 25, 28, and 20. And – and that’s in games we’ve won. So, tonight was amazing because we didn’t have anything, and at halftime I told the guys, ‘Everybody’s playing uptight. Stop trying to impress each other. Get out of each other’s way and just start playing.’ We didn’t have any, really, adjustments other than that. Sham (Landry Shamet), you know, we broke out the JJ Redick package with him. You know, he can really shoot, and he shoots off the run so quick. It was just a lot of guys did a lot of good things for us.”
RE: Defensive activity, especially in the third quarter:
“Yeah, you know at halftime we had zero turnovers forced. They had 17 points off of turnovers. And, and we talked about that. You know, we said, we’ve got to get in there and get our hands dirty. And I thought Pat (Beverley) led the charge.”
RE: Crowd’s ovation when he was introduced:
“It means – every time you come here, and they cheer for you like that, that’s special stuff. You know, from a coaching standpoint, we don’t get that a lot and so when you come here, it’s really special. It means a lot.”
LANDRY SHAMET
RE: Communication in the first half:
“Any team, too, you’ve got to kind of get a feel for how play calls come: Am I looking at the point guard? Am I looking at the sideline? You know, that sort of thing. So that was my issue; I was kind of trying to figure out where to look. You know, what are we doing? From who? But once I got that down, and especially down the end of the game, you can kind of feel where the game’s going. You can kind of understand what you’re going to go to. Just playing basketball at that point. The thing – once, they were a little tight early on – but once we, once we started playing together, and playing it was – we were good.”
RE: Win like that on the road:
“I think regardless, it just – I was telling Zu (Ivica Zubac) I just, you know, our first game here, it makes that much of a difference, a win – a comeback win like that, or lose by 30. You know, it’s like ‘dang.’ Makes it a lot easier, this transition, so I mean, I’m just excited to keep going forward.”
MONTREZL HARRELL
RE: Coming back from down 28, on the road:
“We just kept fighting. We came in here at halftime and we said we knew they was going to make runs. We knew they was going to come out energized. And we know we had a lot of game plan mistakes in the first half. So, we just came back in, fixed our game plan mistakes, and we said, you know, we’re just going to out there and keep fighting. We know we got a lot of new guys; we had only like one day to kind of put stuff in and get guys up to speed, you know? But that’s no excuse. This is the NBA, those guys adjusted well in the second half. I think they was just so fired up, ready to play and got out there on the floor. That’s what kind of got us in that slump in the beginning. But we just settled things down, we just went back out, fought as hard as they could, and came out with a big win.”