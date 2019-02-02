2/1 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics vs. Knicks

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's NaN-NaN defeat to New York.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On tonight’s game: “I thought the start of the fourth was great. We had runs throughout the game. I didn’t think we were all too sharp on either end, as far as when we reevaluate us in a 48-minute game. We made enough runs to keep them at bay and made some plays so it never got closer than 10. Onward, and get ready for Sunday at home.” RE: More on tonight’s game: “I thought when we weren’t successful tonight, we settled in those stretches of the game. When we were our best selves, we got paint threats on most of the shot attempts that we had great looks or were successful on.” RE: On Gordon Hayward: “I thought he was really good on both ends. He played strong, he played physical, he played with force. Each of the last two games, he’s looked like that. He had the couple of games where he didn’t play as well as he wanted to, but for the most part in this stretch he’s been really reliable and does what he does.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On tonight’s game: “Just staying aggressive. We came out, missed a few shots from the perimeter… (Coach Brad Stevens) came in the huddle and said we need to get in the paint, be more aggressive, put pressure on their defense and get their bigs away from the rim and create some opportunities. We just wanted to keep attacking. We made some tough plays and just had to finish.” RE: On returning to the court: “It felt great. I never want to miss games but my body comes first. I’m just appreciative of every time I get to go out there and play in front of everybody.” RE: On the crowd chanting “We want Kyrie”: “It’s nothing but a distraction at this point. I’m appreciative of the fan support I get in any arena but of course coming back home…obviously what’s going on in terms of that noise and commentary… it’s just a bunch of nonsense right now. Can’t do anything about it. I’m accepting and appreciative but at the same time, I have a game to focus on.” RE: On the team’s recent play: “I think we’ve been pretty consistent over the last nine games but we’ll see. It’s an everyday process for us. I feel like we’re making strides in the right direction, doing the right things and being very communicative on the offensive and defensive end and covering for one another. If we do that every night, we put ourselves in a great spot to get a victory at the end of the game.” MARCUS SMART RE: On tonight’s game: “I think we did really well. As far as the effect on this game (getting into the paint) was huge. It was probably the determining factor for us. They have a good shot blocker in Mitchell Robinson, and we did a good job of bringing him out and picking our spots when to go inside.” RE: On playing through trade rumors: “We’re professionals so we just move on and focus on the task at hand which was the Knicks tonight. We have another one on Sunday that’s all we can focus on. We can’t focus on the things that we can’t control.” RE: On the team playing together: “Coming together, everybody is locked in. We weren’t seeing that early on. The guys took that to the heart and stepped up.” RE: On the team’s offense: “Everybody is touching the ball. We’re taking great shots. We’re turning down good shots for great ones. We’re sacrificing ourselves for the team to make sure we find the open guy.” MARCUS MORRIS RE: On tonight’s game: “We competed. Obviously they were a lot of men down. We knew they would come to play hard. Guys got a lot of opportunities for them. We just matched their intensity. We let it down a little bit late in the fourth, but we got the win so that’s all that matters.” RE: More on tonight’s game: “We won, we scored, it was good. We kept the ball moving. Guys made shots. Early on we got a lot of shots that we really wanted. They didn’t go down, but we stayed consistent. That third quarter was huge for us, we pulled away and it gave us some room in the fourth. We made some mistakes and we were still ahead by a nice margin.”