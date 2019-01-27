1/26 Arbella Quote Worthy: Warriors vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 115-111 defeat to Golden State.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Steph Curry’s not being too active other than in the second quarter gave the Celtics a chance to win: “I mean, the second quarter spurt that he went on really hurt us. You know, I wish we were all ‘inactive’ on our 24-point games. He’s unbelievable, and when he went on that run, it was three – three threes off of locating, which he does better than anybody in the league. Probably 1B is (Klay) Thompson. They both do it better than anybody in the league. And then lost them in transition, I believe, once. Maybe off of an offensive rebound. The bottom line is they were all for – where we needed to be more alert to them. And we let our guard down even for a split second and they made us pay all night when we did that. When we made errors on offense they made us pay; when we made errors on defense they made us pay. So yeah, I thought our guys played really hard. We just, you know, you’ve got to lock down all of your controllables to have a chance to beat this team.” RE: Lots of looks in the closing minute: “Yeah, I mean, we didn’t – there was some confusion on the baseline out of bounds play with nineteen seconds left and I knew we had a time out and I was waiting to actually, once it went in to (Jayson) Tatum and I saw him posting there, I actually felt pretty good about the look we were ultimately going to get. And I felt we got a great look. But I was going to use a time out if need be on that moment if it didn’t feel like we were getting anywhere with that. I probably would’ve had to run down there to use it. But, that’s part of it. But then we had a couple of possessions that didn’t go our way, but we also had a couple of really good looks.” RE: How tough it is to decide when to use the only time out left, late in the game: “Well, I mean, I would usually give ourselves a chance to execute in that position and then you can always burn the time out at twelve seconds instead of nineteen. So generally I’d like to see us see if we can generate a good look first. And we did. We didn’t necessarily run anything that we were not on the same page what we were running, but I thought they played with great poise. They threw it in to Tatum and Tatum swung it across the court, through the double team to (Marcus) Morris, and how many times has Morris hit that shot for us. So, I felt really good about that look that we got.” RE: You can’t make mistakes against the Warriors: “The whole game, the whole game I thought they just really capitalized when there was that opportunity to do so. And credit them for that. I mean, when those guys come down the court and you make even the smallest of error they take advantage of you. But I thought Kyrie (Irving) was tremendous again and I thought their – again, all of their guys were awfully good.” RE: Offensive rebounding effort led to more than 20 second-chance points: “Yeah, and I thought even though Terry (Rozier) only shot four times all night, I thought him going to the glass those couple of times really helped us. I thought a bunch of guys did that. When they’re doing all that switching, that’s one way to be more impactful and more effective is on the offensive glass. And I thought Al (Horford) was really good tonight on the – on both ends of the court – and gave us a chance there. Morris got to the glass. So, you know, but it wasn’t quite enough.” RE: What it means to have gone toe-to-toe with the Warriors: “I think we came in and we expected to win. So, we need to get better so that we can have a better chance of winning that game. We have the last few years and today we weren’t – we didn’t.” AL HORFORD RE: That three to start the fourth was incredible. What kind of boost did it give the team? “It is a momentum play for our group. Kyrie set it up pretty well. I normally don’t take those kind of shots but I was in rhythm. I felt good. That was a big shot for us.” RE: You and Kyrie (Irving) played the entire fourth quarter, obviously, signifying this was more than a regular season game. “Yeah, I think Kyrie said it yesterday. It is the type of game you want to be a part of and play. Coach right away, he wanted us in there. This is the kind of game you play for. We really battled throughout, back and fourth.” RE: Brad (Stevens) said “You learn about yourself when you face off against this Warriors team.” What do you think you learned? "I just think that we can play with anyone. It was nice to go out there, compete in that way. Give ourselves a chance to win there at the end. They’re the team to beat. Those guys really understand how to play. They know each other’s strengths and things like that. They play really well so you have to play almost a flawless game to beat them." KYRIE IRVING RE: How tough is that one considering how close it was down the stretch.: “It is always tough to lose but we had our chances at the end. We just couldn’t capitalize on them. It’s a game where we take the lessons and move on.” RE: What kind of lessons? “You know, just staying poised in certain situations, finishing plays, continuing to do the little things. Obviously, going against the best you don’t have a lot of room to make mistakes. Just cleaning some of that stuff up but we played pretty well. Had a few chances at the end but just didn’t go our way.” RE: You talk a lot about being able to close out games. Against these guys, you really have to take it to another level. “Well, you got five guys that legitimately know the game very, very well. You know tendencies have been championship winners for a while so closing games against them is always going to be tough because they have the ability to go on offensive runs and defensively they’re pretty solid. I mean more than pretty solid, they’re freaking great on defense.”