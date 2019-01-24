1/23 Arbella Quote Worthy: Cavaliers vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 123-103 victory over Cleveland.

BRAD STEVENS RE: The start that Terry Rozier had: “He was good. I thought first half he kept us in the game. In the first quarter, obviously, I don’t know what he scored in the first quarter, but it felt like half our points basically. I thought when everyone else was struggling to get it going, he really played well. He’s good on both ends. It was encouraging to see him, and Jaylen (Brown), and Gordon (Hayward) all have good games, and all do a lot of good things. But I thought Terry really jumpstarted us.” RE: How much of a luxury is it to have a Terry Rozier that comes through when called upon? “It gives you a chance to stay at a good level when guys are out. And I think, ultimately, I think Terry’s played, not only well tonight, but has had the better part of the last few games he’s been very good. I’ve been really encouraged by him. He’s a great guy, as we’ve all talked, with his work ethic, his desire to get better. Never says a word about the days he doesn’t start. He just comes in, tries to play his hardest, so really encouraged and hopefully he can carry it over.” RE: What has Jayson Tatum changed, that has made him go more aggressive to the basket? “Probably a good question for Jayson. But generally, we talk a lot about layups, free throws, and threes. He’s one of the guys that can get to the line, and he usually can do it kind of playing, and making the right move, without forcing the issue. So, it was very encouraging. I agree with you. Tonight, he had three drives that were a little bit more purposeful, or at least something more that he can really build off of.” RE: What did you like from (Brad) Wannamaker tonight? “Yeah, he’s been good. Every time I played him with – in a regular rotation, obviously at the end of games, but in a regular rotation, I think he’s added positive, productive minutes. I think as Danny (Ainge) said from the moment we signed him, ‘He is a pro’s pro. He will always be ready. He’s been doing this a long time at a high level. And, you know, he’s 29 years old and he just knows who he is and what he does best and I’m very encouraged by him, too.” RE: Have you been tempted to try Wannamaker out more earlier in games, even when everyone is healthy? “Really hard to do that with our lineup being what it is. I think that as much as you can, you want to try to get guys their regular minutes unless it’s a unique game or unique circumstance. They’re already in a position where they’re getting less, so I think it’s really important that when Terry Rozier’s coming off the bench that he gets as many of those minutes as possible. So, yes, the answer’s yes, you always want to play everybody more, but it’s just hard to do when you can only play five at a time and we’re fully healthy.” RE: What do you see that you like from the whole team this month? “I think the last, obviously, few games I think we’ve responded well. I thought that the back-to-back win in Atlanta and then coming home and beating Miami three games in four nights when we didn’t have a whole lot of, like, legs to us, I thought those were good wins as far as showing some resolve and some resiliency. Obviously we still aren’t where we want to be when the spring rolls around, but that’s why you want to always get better as a team. I think we are improved from the start of the year; we’ve got a great test on Saturday and we’ll learn more about us." TERRY ROZIER RE: What is the process when Coach tells you Kyrie [Irving] is out for the night? “Well, actually Kyrie told me he was out. He texted me early in the morning like just about every morning he is out, so I can get mentally prepared. He has been good with that, and he has been a good mentor all year since we have been playing together, and he has given me that confidence early in the day.” RE: Is your mental approach different when you are starting? “I wouldn’t say it is different, but obviously I know that I am going out there right away. So I can get myself ready for that, it is kind of different but at the same time I am trying to be effective either way.” RE: Would you describe this as one of your best starts? “I guess we could say that, like I said my coaches and my teammates made it happen for me. Setting good screens and play calls stuff like that, just giving me that confidence.” JAYLEN BROWN RE: What allowed you to be so effective? “Just being aggressive trying to get to the basket, get to the free throw line, and score in transition.” RE: The Celtic’s ten game winning streak at home: “Just protecting home court, we have some awesome fans here in Boston that come out and give us energy every time we play here. So, we try and give that back in return.” RE: The key to the Celtics holding your own against talented teams: “Heart, passion, and intangibles. We come out and play hard, stuff like that really.”