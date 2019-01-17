1/16 Arbella Quote Worthy: Raptors vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 117-108 victory over Toronto.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Kyrie Irving’s play after the score was tied at 111: “Well he made really good plays. We were just trying to get different match-ups off the pick-and-roll, and then at the end they were – they were doing what we call ‘fly switching’ and bringing up who they wanted to bring up with the ball, and he just beat his guy and made plays for Al (Horford.) So, he – he did a great job. Those shots were huge and then the playmaking at the very end. Our defense was really good at the end. But, hey, that’s a tough team, and you have to play a full 48 to have a chance to win. We knew even with that lead that nothing was going to last forever. They’re just too good of a team.” RE: Was that type of defense needed in this type of a game? “Yeah. I mean, I think the most encouraging part of the night to me was we started out down 20-8 and we responded. I thought the bench, obviously Gordon (Hayward) scored but I thought Terry Rozier turned the game around. He kind of turned the environment around, to be honest. I thought that his energy lifted everyone around, from our team, to the building. I just thought we were – it was contagious. And the way he picked up the ball, a couple of the plays he made, the spirit he played with – I thought really got us going in the right direction, and everybody followed suit from there on out.” RE: Kyrie Irving growing as a scorer and playmaker (at the same time): “You know what? When he was – he’s always been a special playmaker. He’s always been able to play with the ball and make plays for himself and others. He’s has that – that gift since I’ve seen him – at under-18 tryouts at USA Basketball. That’s always been something he could do. He did it more than people talked about, in Cleveland, and, you know, he’s a threat to make the right shot. Obviously draws a lot of attention and he usually can make the right read off of that. He’s a great passer, with great touch on his passes.” RE: Did you see more of what you want to see, more consistently tonight – and can you figure out how to get the team to play more consistently, that way? “Yeah, I mean, I think that’s the biggest thing. I think the best part of tonight, as I said, was we responded to adverse stretches in a game twice. Start of the game down 20-8 and then when they came back and took the lead. Went up by four; we responded. And that has not been done enough at enough of a level for us to be what we want to be, and so, I guess we can talk about consistency after a few months of doing it.” RE: Aron Baynes’ looking sharp in all facets of the game, after being out for four weeks: “Well Baynes has been doing non-contact workouts for two weeks now, and shooting the ball, running, you know, wearing out all our machines in the facility. So, like he’s – you knew he was going to be in great shape; that wasn’t going to be an issue. And I thought he really battled down there and the three he hit was huge. I mean, that was a big momentum, because it was going the other way at that time and he just stepped up and knocked it in.” RE: How Gordon Hayward is doing defensively, while he continues to get better at scoring: “I thought he did pretty well. He didn’t have – he wasn’t on Kawhi (Leonard) a lot; he was on (Pascal) Siakam more and some of the guards and I thought he did a good job. He’s a big strong guy, he’s a physical guy, and you know he’s a guy that can move his feet, so we expect him to be a good defender for us and I thought he did a good job tonight.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: How big was the run in the last couple of minutes? “Yeah that was huge. Huge win for us as a team. I think we felt we had turned the corner a little bit, with our home stretch, then we were on the road and had some tough ones. Tonight, I thought there were moments when we were really, really good. I thought there were also some moments when we weren’t. They came back in the game, but for us to finish it out strong and get the win, that was huge.” RE: Brad said the team needs to do a better job taking a punch. Were you able to do that? “Basketball is a game of runs. Definitely more in the NBA than anywhere else, because of how good the players are, and how quickly teams can score and put a run on you. So you really have to be able to respond to that. Make one of your own. Tonight we gave ourselves a cushion, they came storming back, and we finished it out strong.” KYRIE IRVING RE: What was the biggest difference between the three game losing streak and tonight? “Was our presence. Just our energy out there. Being able to make some shots, and sticking together, no matter what the score was or where the game was heading. I felt like it was our game, you know, for the majority of the game. They came out and hit us first and we had to respond. I thought we did a great job of that, but it also helps when you have Baynes (Aron) out there, defensive presence, offensive rebounds, getting you extra opportunities, and then everybody fills in around the energy we’re putting forth. It felt good to get this win against a great team like the Raptors and kind of make a statement for ourselves that we’re obviously capable of playing against the best and beating the best and just try to build on our consistency going forward.” RE: Did you need a team like this just to get going? “In this league, no matter how many games you’ve played, no matter what’s going on on the outside, or anything like that, you just got to truly appreciate playing the game that you love at a very high level. Having some fun with it. I felt like we did a great job with that tonight and feeding off our fans as well."