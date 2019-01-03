1/2 Arbella Quote Worthy: Timberwolves vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 115-102 victory over Minnesota.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Gordon Hayward’s ‘breakout’ night: “He’s going to – he’s going to make a lot of shots, because he’s got a lot due. You know, he was disappointed in how he shot the ball, obviously, in San Antonio, and got back in the gym this morning. And you could tell he was going to play pretty well; I mean, 14-for-18’s an unbelievable night and you’re not always going to shoot it like that. But you could tell he was pretty locked in and was going to play well.” RE: Reports on Marcus Smart and Marcus Morris: “Marcus Smart took a shot in the back of his shoulder. They told me it must’ve hit right where a nerve is, and so he’s going to be okay, it looks like. And then, Marcus Morris – really stiff neck from that fall. So we’ll find out more tomorrow. He was getting worked on the rest of the game and then he was just in the locker room, and he looks like he’s hurting.” RE: Offense clicking: “Well the ball was really moving; we were looking for each other. The possessions we didn’t, you could tell, that it didn’t just look the same, right? But I thought Terry (Rozier)’s start was tremendous. You know, not only scoring the ball but getting us organized, getting us down the court. And then I just thought we – whenever we got it side-to-side, we made a lot of right decisions, and obviously it helps when you make shots.” RE: Hayward’s moving with confidence: “I think he’s feeling better and better day by day, and hasn’t had any setbacks recently, which is positive. And I think it also always helps when you get a couple of them at the rim that aren’t challenged. Like, so you’ve got a couple of breakaways, you’ve got the dunk on the drive at the end of the first, the layup on the drive at the end of the first – like, those kind of – seeing that ball go through the net can kind of kick-start a really good player and it certainly did that. It did it for (Andrew) Wiggins. You know, Wiggins same thing. And then, I mean, (Karl-Anthony) Towns was an absolute load in the second half. He was – he was a tough cover, for sure, as we knew he would be.” RE: What makes Al Horford effective against Towns and other big centers: “Well, I mean, Al knows Karl and they’ve always competed hard against one another, and Karl has had really good moments against him, but it’s impossible to stop a good player from having good moments. But Al makes it as tough as possible. And he understands what the other person’s trying to accomplish. He understands what their main moves are. He’s played against those guys a lot. And still, you can look at a stat sheet and still at the end of the night they can have big scoring nights, but at least you try to make them earn everything they’re doing. And Al is, as really good at that for us, and obviously we’re more effective when we have 20 minutes of Al and 20 minutes of (Aron) Baynes guarding a body like that. But I thought (Daniel) Theis really battled and I thought Guerschon (Yabusele) had some good moments, too. That’s just a hard guy to guard.” MARCUS SMART RE: What does a dynamic Gordon Hayward scorer do to this team? “Oh, it lifts us up. Seeing him, and everything that he’s been through, and see him keep fighting and come out here and finally feel comfortable, is something that this team is looking forward to, has been looking forward to, and it’s going to help us in the long run.” RE: What is it about you guys and third quarters right now? “I have no clue. We’re trying to figure it out. Unfortunately that’s been a big part of this team’s success and or failures is that third quarter. We’ve been giving up really big margins, point differential wise, and that’s something that’s going to hurt us down the road. We’ve just got to figure it out. We’ve just got to bring the energy from the start, earlier, as soon as we come out at half time." GORDON HAYWARD RE: What is it about you against Minnesota? “I don’t know. Shots seem to go in against those guys. Didn’t start that great, but I really want to credit my teammates for getting me open. Marcus Smart got me open for a three that got me going a little bit. We really shared the ball. The ball was moving and I got some stuff in transition. So it was a good win. I thought the third quarter was bad again for us, but we stayed the course and ended up winning the game, so that Was good, but our third quarters got to better.” RE: Brad saying you were disappointed in the way things went in the last game. What was mentality in this one? “Just to try and be aggressive, stay aggressive, whether it’s for my shot or for other’s, the team needs me to be aggressive, to try to make plays for others, get in the seam. I need to try to attack the basket more, get to the line more. I still need to do a better job at that. Anytime you have a game like I did last game, you want to try and come out ultra-aggressive.”