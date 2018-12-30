12/29 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Grizzlies

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 112-103 victory over Memphis.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

AL HORFORD RE: On the second-half adjustments: “I think that at the half, Kyrie (Irving) challenged all of us to be better. Coach (did) as well. I felt like we came out with better energy, played much harder. And also, at the start of the fourth, our group that we were in there with, Jaylen Brown and Guerschon (Yabusele), their energy was great, and it put us in a position to take over the game late.” RE: On Kyrie Irving’s challenge being well-received by the team: “It’s very important. I think that in order to grow and get better as a team, if things are not right, … we have to come together and find a way and understand that we all want to win. And that’s what happened tonight.” RE: On the closing lineup: “I think we ran our offense with good pace. Kyrie (Irving) did a great job finding me late, it was a good pass. Marcus Smart also got it in the post and was able to find (guys). Memphis really packs the paint, so it really opened up (different) looks for us.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On the effectiveness of the closing lineup: “Our length. Also our offensive capabilities, creating opportunities and keeping basketballs left.” RE: On his halftime challenge to the team: “It wasn’t so much a challenge. Just more or less knowing how the defense was playing us. Defensively what we were doing, I feel like we were pretty solid, making it a little bit more difficult in the second half. But offensively, it felt like they were trying to take the ball out of my hands, and just the reads off of that, you saw other opportunities open up in the second half as we were being more active off the ball. Just telling these guys, be as consistent as possible. You don’t have to touch the ball every single play down (the court) to be effective. You can be effective doing the little things, and that is what we did in the second half” RE: On the second half adjustment defensively: “Just better energy. I think our matchups pretty much remained the same. We made a few adjustments. Marc (Gasol) was obviously popping back and hitting some shots. His post ups – we really put emphasis on getting the ball out of his hands. He did a great job making us (rotate), and he does a great job of passing out of it. He’s one of the best passing bigs I’ve ever seen, as well as hitting some tough shots. We just wanted to stay aggressive on him, and be there on his catch as well as be on his turns. Every time he was turning, a few times Marcus (Smart) got in there.” RE: On the physicality of the game: “Well, yeah. It’s a physical game. So, yeah, just have to play through it.” RE: On potential frustrations of inconsistent play: “No, I don’t think it’s maddening. I just think that there’s still just so much to learn. It’s a veteran ball club in that other locker room, so when they put you in positions and make you think, then it becomes outside of the recent we’ve worked on. It’s almost like it’s instinctual basketball at that point. So I’m coming off (a screen), and I’m getting doubled or guys are staying on two and I pass back, you’re playing four-on-three on the backside. I’m like, I would love that, because at that point, some guy is trying to keep up with two guys on the backend and now there are other opportunities for us to space. So just learning that and being able to try that and do it every single time and not just do it out of convenience. I think that we had [12] points in the paint in the middle of the third quarter and we finished with 36. It just shows you the sense of urgency, that when you have the game on the line that you are trying to win back, you take the obvious two. You don’t take shots out of convenience. You take the ones that you know for sure you’re going to get. You’re aggressive to the basket. You stop the clock. It’s just the little things like that, that’s game management and just getting better as a team. " BRAD STEVENS RE: On the turning point in tonight’s game: “Well, we chipped away, we didn’t do it all at once, obviously, but we were playing really well defensively around [the third quarter]. I didn’t think our defense, attention to detail or physicality was enough in the first half, and it turned up with 20 minutes to go in the game. We got some loose balls. We got some runouts, got down on the floor, made some shots, felt better about ourselves and gave ourselves a chance.“ RE: On what helped the Celtics win: “I think the hard part about being a great defensive team is you all have to be great. Those first 28 minutes, we always had one, two or three people out of position for whatever reason. It was not the way we wanted to play heading into the game. Then we got a little bit better, we got a little bit more consistent and the guys played really physical and tough. Again, their size was an issue for us, we knew that going in, and saw it at the end of the first half. We were throwing darts. However, I thought Guerschon [Yabusele]’s play was the reason why we won the game.” RE: On tonight’s closing lineup: “Obviously, they were playing double bigs, so we had to have [Marcus] Morris as much as possible until they took [Jaren] Jackson [Jr.] out with about two minutes to go. Once they went small, with Al [Horfords]’s versatility being able to guard the wings, and having Morris guard [Marc] Gasol, I thought it was helpful.” RE: On what stood out about Guerschon Yabusele tonight: “Energy and physicality. He blocked a couple of shots. He got rebounds in traffic. The big three that he hit was great. It was all of the other little things that we needed. I thought he was a big reason why we went in the right direction.” RE: On keeping the players engaged: “Kyrie made some shots that kept [the deficit at] 15, 13, 12, 11 and then I thought our bench did a pretty god job. We missed a few when it was 90-82 that I thought had really good looks, but we just kind of hit singles on our way back. That was a good thing to do on the road against a good team.”