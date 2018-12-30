12/29 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Grizzlies
AL HORFORD
RE: On the second-half adjustments:
“I think that at the half, Kyrie (Irving) challenged all of us to be better. Coach (did) as well. I felt like we came out with better energy, played much harder. And also, at the start of the fourth, our group that we were in there with, Jaylen Brown and Guerschon (Yabusele), their energy was great, and it put us in a position to take over the game late.”
RE: On Kyrie Irving’s challenge being well-received by the team:
“It’s very important. I think that in order to grow and get better as a team, if things are not right, … we have to come together and find a way and understand that we all want to win. And that’s what happened tonight.”
RE: On the closing lineup:
“I think we ran our offense with good pace. Kyrie (Irving) did a great job finding me late, it was a good pass. Marcus Smart also got it in the post and was able to find (guys). Memphis really packs the paint, so it really opened up (different) looks for us.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On the effectiveness of the closing lineup:
“Our length. Also our offensive capabilities, creating opportunities and keeping basketballs left.”
RE: On his halftime challenge to the team:
“It wasn’t so much a challenge. Just more or less knowing how the defense was playing us. Defensively what we were doing, I feel like we were pretty solid, making it a little bit more difficult in the second half. But offensively, it felt like they were trying to take the ball out of my hands, and just the reads off of that, you saw other opportunities open up in the second half as we were being more active off the ball. Just telling these guys, be as consistent as possible. You don’t have to touch the ball every single play down (the court) to be effective. You can be effective doing the little things, and that is what we did in the second half”
RE: On the second half adjustment defensively:
“Just better energy. I think our matchups pretty much remained the same. We made a few adjustments. Marc (Gasol) was obviously popping back and hitting some shots. His post ups – we really put emphasis on getting the ball out of his hands. He did a great job making us (rotate), and he does a great job of passing out of it. He’s one of the best passing bigs I’ve ever seen, as well as hitting some tough shots. We just wanted to stay aggressive on him, and be there on his catch as well as be on his turns. Every time he was turning, a few times Marcus (Smart) got in there.”
RE: On the physicality of the game:
“Well, yeah. It’s a physical game. So, yeah, just have to play through it.”
RE: On potential frustrations of inconsistent play:
“No, I don’t think it’s maddening. I just think that there’s still just so much to learn. It’s a veteran ball club in that other locker room, so when they put you in positions and make you think, then it becomes outside of the recent we’ve worked on. It’s almost like it’s instinctual basketball at that point. So I’m coming off (a screen), and I’m getting doubled or guys are staying on two and I pass back, you’re playing four-on-three on the backside. I’m like, I would love that, because at that point, some guy is trying to keep up with two guys on the backend and now there are other opportunities for us to space. So just learning that and being able to try that and do it every single time and not just do it out of convenience. I think that we had [12] points in the paint in the middle of the third quarter and we finished with 36. It just shows you the sense of urgency, that when you have the game on the line that you are trying to win back, you take the obvious two. You don’t take shots out of convenience. You take the ones that you know for sure you’re going to get. You’re aggressive to the basket. You stop the clock. It’s just the little things like that, that’s game management and just getting better as a team. "
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On the turning point in tonight’s game:
“Well, we chipped away, we didn’t do it all at once, obviously, but we were playing really well defensively around [the third quarter]. I didn’t think our defense, attention to detail or physicality was enough in the first half, and it turned up with 20 minutes to go in the game. We got some loose balls. We got some runouts, got down on the floor, made some shots, felt better about ourselves and gave ourselves a chance.“
RE: On what helped the Celtics win:
“I think the hard part about being a great defensive team is you all have to be great. Those first 28 minutes, we always had one, two or three people out of position for whatever reason. It was not the way we wanted to play heading into the game. Then we got a little bit better, we got a little bit more consistent and the guys played really physical and tough. Again, their size was an issue for us, we knew that going in, and saw it at the end of the first half. We were throwing darts. However, I thought Guerschon [Yabusele]’s play was the reason why we won the game.”
RE: On tonight’s closing lineup:
“Obviously, they were playing double bigs, so we had to have [Marcus] Morris as much as possible until they took [Jaren] Jackson [Jr.] out with about two minutes to go. Once they went small, with Al [Horfords]’s versatility being able to guard the wings, and having Morris guard [Marc] Gasol, I thought it was helpful.”
RE: On what stood out about Guerschon Yabusele tonight:
“Energy and physicality. He blocked a couple of shots. He got rebounds in traffic. The big three that he hit was great. It was all of the other little things that we needed. I thought he was a big reason why we went in the right direction.”
RE: On keeping the players engaged:
“Kyrie made some shots that kept [the deficit at] 15, 13, 12, 11 and then I thought our bench did a pretty god job. We missed a few when it was 90-82 that I thought had really good looks, but we just kind of hit singles on our way back. That was a good thing to do on the road against a good team.”
JB BICKERSTAFF
RE: On the second half:
“We didn’t do a good enough job of defending the three-point line. They’re a team that shoots the most catch-and-shoot threes. They shoot the third most and make the third most threes in the league. When you’re holding a lead like that, that’s how they get back in the game. We allowed them to shoot 44% from the three-point line, and that was the difference. I don’t think we played poorly. We were still, no matter how you look at it, in a tight basketball game going down the stretch. There was a huge missed call on Mike Conley’s drive that changes the momentum of the game at that point. It’s clear as day. Mike Conley drives to the basket. He baits the defender. They slap him on his arm. We don’t get the call. They get down and get their opportunity in a broken floor situation. The correct call – whether it’s a side out or a shot, he makes his free throws – it’s a different basketball game for us going down the stretch. It’s not like our guys didn’t do what was necessary. We had lapses obviously. We didn’t play perfect, but that’s a huge missed call. I think it’s been a running theme in the conversations that we’ve had about the fouls that Mike Conley gets that aren’t blown. Mike Conley is one of the class acts in the NBA. He deserves the respect of the officials. Time and time again he drives to the basket, there’s contact made, but there’s no whistle. He doesn’t complain. He doesn’t get technical fouls, but for whatever reason he doesn’t get the respect that I feel that some of these other guys at his level do. We’ve gone through the process of sending in clips and talking to the officiating crew. We’ve brought it to their attention, but nothing’s changed. And Mike continues to drive to the basket and continues to get fouled without a whistle. That’s something that we all need to be aware of, but I think he deserves that respect. He’s too classy a guy to show out or disrespect people. He won’t do that, but it’s our responsibility to make sure we’re protecting him. Tonight was a classic case of it, where the whistle wasn’t blown for him in a crucial moment of the game.”
RE: On substituting Jaren Jackson Jr. for Dillon Brooks:
“They were small on the floor, and I thought when you were looking at it, it put us in an uncomfortable situation with the matchup, and being able to switch pick-and-rolls and try to keep people in front of us so that they weren’t getting out to space where they were able to knock down threes. Marcus Morris was hitting threes, [Al] Horford hit the three. I was just trying to make sure that our small matchup could switch and keep people in front of us and not give up those open looks.”
RE: On maintaining the energy after halftime:
“We’ve got to build that consistency, and sustain what we’re doing. We’ve proven that we can do things well. The matter for us is how often do we do it, and can we continue to do it? Give Boston credit, they’re one heck of a basketball team. There’s no doubt about it. They have firepower up and down their roster. They have shot-making up and down their roster. The three ball changes the game. We allowed them to get those looks from behind the three-point line, and then on the other end we weren’t able to knock down some of the opportunities we had, and that’s the difference.”
RE: On diversifying the offense down the stretch away from Mike Conley and Marc Gasol:
“I thought we created open shots out of it. How we get to it is going to be different. We don’t do just the same thing every single time. Those two guys [Mike Conley and Marc Gasol] put defenses in a bind, and it forces rotations if those guys don’t get shots. If they have opportunities, they can make the plays. They can make the shots. They can drive it. They can pass. I don’t think that’s the issue.”
MARC GASOL
RE: On tonight’s loss:
“I just look at myself in the mirror and see what I should’ve done better in the third quarter. I’m trying to understand that as soon as I got in the paint, how they were coming or where they were coming from and it was hard for me to read it. Too many turnovers when we had the game under control that gave them a chance to get the lead. Then after that they gained momentum and won the game.”
RE: On the defense:
“They did a good job spacing-wise, reading our schemes, and adjusting to our schemes. They did a good job… and making their shots which makes everything else look super good. They did a good job of reading what we were trying to do, keeping one guy and cutting off so nobody was able to help the helper, and they made the shots. So, good adjustment.”
RE: On not stopping the Celtics’ run:
“We couldn’t get stops. Normally the way you stop the bleeding is by getting stops, and we couldn’t get stops. We made some plays, but if you don’t get stops, and it felt like they made every shot down the stretch. They made a couple of tough ones and when they didn’t they got the rebound and kicked out for a three which hurts even more.”
RE: On the offense:
“It’s just understanding what they’re trying to do as a team, collectively, and we’ve got to make the right decisions with the ball. So I don’t know if it’s facing up and see where they’re trying to come from when the ball comes. Sometimes it came with a pass, sometimes it came with a dribble, and sometimes it didn’t come. They did a good job of mixing it up and not a little pass happy and try to make the next play. They got me off my rhythm completely and we lost the game.”
RE: On whether Mike Conley gets respect from the referees:
“I’m not going to get into that. I think Mike attacks and I saw the play that he complained about. I saw it and I believe that he got hit on the arm, but referees make mistakes just like we make mistakes. I’m sure they looked at it and made the call. But they don’t make mistakes on purpose. I don’t believe that, I don’t want to believe that. It’s irrelevant. We had the game under control. I’m not going to blame the refs for it. I blame myself, not the refs.”
RE: On what to tell younger players to regroup:
“You regroup and go back at it. That’s what good teams do. You lose, you go back to win as soon as possible. You don’t allow one bad loss to turns into to two or three because that’s an easy way. You try to regroup as soon as possible and get back at it.”
MIKE CONLEY
RE: On the game and postgame comments:
“There was a missed call, and late in games they can have an impact, but nothing has changed since [former Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale] went off and did the same thing [J.B. Bickerstaff’s postgame comments]. So we’ve got to just get better at handling it. We’ve got to know that things like that will happen and unfortunately it happens to us a little too often. We’ve just got to find ways through it and tonight we couldn’t finish. We let that get the best of us.”
RE: On the offense being flat in second halves:
“It’s tough. I feel like we come out with great energy, especially defensively. We do what we’re supposed to do, then shots don’t fall for us and the other team starts making plays. I think we just get a little too complacent with the leads in games and guys become less aggressive. Guys just try to get the game over with as oppose to continually being aggressive, continuing to attack, and do things that we need to that got us the lead in the first three quarters.”
RE: On losing leads:
“It’s frustrating. Anytime you lose, I take responsibility and I know all of our vets take responsibility. We all look at ourselves in the mirror, we’ve all got to be accountable. I’m always the first one to say that I’ve got to be better and find a way to get us that W. We have a 16, 20-point lead, whatever that may be, we have to find way to get that W no matter what. That’s what we were so good at in past years. No matter what the lead was. No matter what happened at the end of games, we find ways to win and guys knew it was necessary. We just have to get back to that.”