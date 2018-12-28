12/27 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Rockets

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 127-113 defeat to Houston.

Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On the key elements that helped Boston makes its run in the third quarter: “Our ball pressure was better in that run. Our rebounding was a little bit better in that run, but obviously, the first 18 minutes and the last 24 minutes, and the glass killed us. I just thought, when you looked at the game, obviously (James) Harden was tremendous, made those step-back threes that are hard to guard without fouling. You think you are there, and the way that he lands – you get up under him, and he does get to the line, and he does get fouled. I thought the restricted area, generally on both ends of the floor, are finishing and our lack of rebounding were separators.” RE: On the rebounding difference and Clint Capela: “We have to rotate and block him (Capela) out, and if we don’t already have a big engaged with him, but I thought they got some timely ones from the wings, and it was a back and forth game. They came in from the wing, they came in from the corner, and that’s what they do. They are really good at it. They are a really physical team; probably don’t get enough credit for that.” RE: On James Harden’s performance: “We tried to get up into his airspace and he went on that stretch where he missed everything, and then we fouled him every time. In the first half, he didn’t shoot a free throw, and in the second half he shot 17. He’s a hard guy to guard. If you overreact to some of that in the individual or isolation, you foul. And when you foul him, it’s definitely three points. We did a pretty good job of catching his eye and making it tough for about 20 minutes, but it’s more than a 20-minute game. We tried to zone late, we tried to run at him a little bit late, but he was good.” AL HORFORD RE: On the rebounding difference and second-chance points from the Rockets: “It was unacceptable. They were the more physical team tonight, getting those rebounds. In the large part, I didn’t do a good enough job making sure that I got in there and got some of those, and they hurt us. They kept hurting us all night on those second chance opportunities, so you have to give them credit.” RE: On the Rockets 3-point shooting: “Defensively, it’s starts with our group and when we’re really engaged and locked in, and making sure we’re holding them to one shot, I feel like that’s when we’re at our best. You can say that about a lot of teams, but for us, that just holds very true. Tonight they kept getting those second chances and kept killing us. We’d get a stop and whether it was (P.J.) Tucker or (Clint) Capela, somebody was coming in there and effecting, so we need to be better in that regard.” RE: On Clint Capela’s performance: “He’s a very smart player. He really has gotten to the point where he knows when some of our guys are driving, he’s crashing behind them. He plays very well in the paint and finds his spots. He has gotten a lot better and really did a good job against us tonight.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On Houston getting a lot of second chance points: “We just weren’t covering up for one another consistently enough. That’s really what it comes down to.” RE: On stopping James Harden when he gets in rhythm: “We just have to take the challenge. Watching him for so long, you just know his tendencies, but it has to be a collective responsibility. It just can’t be on one person to stop him. You just have to take the challenge and not be afraid of allowing him to stand up there and just dribble a bunch of times. If you’re not challenging him, he’s just going to line you up and raise you up, and that’s what he ended up doing, and we ended up getting some foul calls that slowed the game down, they created some space, and they got a chance to set up their defense, and just the little things we were lacking on tonight.” RE: On shutting James Harden down in the second quarter and what allowed him to get it going again in the third quarter: “I think the communication on the bench coming into timeouts was to make sure that we made it tough on him. Obviously, we have the depth. He’s their primary scorer and if he doesn’t score a certain amount of points, they are not as successful, and then when we try to close in, he starts making some even tougher ones (shots), so for us, it’s just about maintaining body contact on him and just not allowing him to play free. He’s just up there dribbling a bunch of times out of a possession and for us we can ball watch easily as a defender. We have to stay disciplined and give him one shot per possession. It was clear today, that he kept coming at us, trying to get the matchup.”