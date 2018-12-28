12/27 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Rockets
Click on a player to reveal quotes from their postgame press conference.
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On the key elements that helped Boston makes its run in the third quarter:
“Our ball pressure was better in that run. Our rebounding was a little bit better in that run, but obviously, the first 18 minutes and the last 24 minutes, and the glass killed us. I just thought, when you looked at the game, obviously (James) Harden was tremendous, made those step-back threes that are hard to guard without fouling. You think you are there, and the way that he lands – you get up under him, and he does get to the line, and he does get fouled. I thought the restricted area, generally on both ends of the floor, are finishing and our lack of rebounding were separators.”
RE: On the rebounding difference and Clint Capela:
“We have to rotate and block him (Capela) out, and if we don’t already have a big engaged with him, but I thought they got some timely ones from the wings, and it was a back and forth game. They came in from the wing, they came in from the corner, and that’s what they do. They are really good at it. They are a really physical team; probably don’t get enough credit for that.”
RE: On James Harden’s performance:
“We tried to get up into his airspace and he went on that stretch where he missed everything, and then we fouled him every time. In the first half, he didn’t shoot a free throw, and in the second half he shot 17. He’s a hard guy to guard. If you overreact to some of that in the individual or isolation, you foul. And when you foul him, it’s definitely three points. We did a pretty good job of catching his eye and making it tough for about 20 minutes, but it’s more than a 20-minute game. We tried to zone late, we tried to run at him a little bit late, but he was good.”
AL HORFORD
RE: On the rebounding difference and second-chance points from the Rockets:
“It was unacceptable. They were the more physical team tonight, getting those rebounds. In the large part, I didn’t do a good enough job making sure that I got in there and got some of those, and they hurt us. They kept hurting us all night on those second chance opportunities, so you have to give them credit.”
RE: On the Rockets 3-point shooting:
“Defensively, it’s starts with our group and when we’re really engaged and locked in, and making sure we’re holding them to one shot, I feel like that’s when we’re at our best. You can say that about a lot of teams, but for us, that just holds very true. Tonight they kept getting those second chances and kept killing us. We’d get a stop and whether it was (P.J.) Tucker or (Clint) Capela, somebody was coming in there and effecting, so we need to be better in that regard.”
RE: On Clint Capela’s performance:
“He’s a very smart player. He really has gotten to the point where he knows when some of our guys are driving, he’s crashing behind them. He plays very well in the paint and finds his spots. He has gotten a lot better and really did a good job against us tonight.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On Houston getting a lot of second chance points:
“We just weren’t covering up for one another consistently enough. That’s really what it comes down to.”
RE: On stopping James Harden when he gets in rhythm:
“We just have to take the challenge. Watching him for so long, you just know his tendencies, but it has to be a collective responsibility. It just can’t be on one person to stop him. You just have to take the challenge and not be afraid of allowing him to stand up there and just dribble a bunch of times. If you’re not challenging him, he’s just going to line you up and raise you up, and that’s what he ended up doing, and we ended up getting some foul calls that slowed the game down, they created some space, and they got a chance to set up their defense, and just the little things we were lacking on tonight.”
RE: On shutting James Harden down in the second quarter and what allowed him to get it going again in the third quarter:
“I think the communication on the bench coming into timeouts was to make sure that we made it tough on him. Obviously, we have the depth. He’s their primary scorer and if he doesn’t score a certain amount of points, they are not as successful, and then when we try to close in, he starts making some even tougher ones (shots), so for us, it’s just about maintaining body contact on him and just not allowing him to play free. He’s just up there dribbling a bunch of times out of a possession and for us we can ball watch easily as a defender. We have to stay disciplined and give him one shot per possession. It was clear today, that he kept coming at us, trying to get the matchup.”
MIKE D'ANTONI
RE: On James Harden’s recent play:
“It’s hard to describe. He had 17 (points) the first quarter, and I left him in a little bit too long and he got tired, and in the second quarter he didn’t score, and he ends up with 45. He has a mastery of the game and a control and an ease of which he plays. It’s fun to watch. If you’re on this side, it’s fun.”
RE: On James Harden’s offensive abilities:
“It’s perfect for our system because we want threes, and layups, and foul shots, and obviously he fills that up. Just the way he can get them. He can get a shot in at any time and it’s a good shot. The step-back three either gets fouled a lot on, because it’s so tricky. If they don’t foul him, then he’s going to make it, so that’s almost impossible to guard, and if you do get up there and bite at all, he’s going to the rim, he’s a great passer – getting guys involved. The game slows down. I wish I knew, because that means I would have a clue of what he does. I don’t think anybody can figure out what he does, just because he does it so well.”
RE: On what may have triggered James Harden’s recent play:
“Well he comes in and does extra work. He knew he had to take his body to one more level up. He had to get into a better rhythm. He’s been playing a lot of one-on-one. He’s been doing a lot of extra work in the weight room. He’s been putting his time in. Obviously, it’s paying dividends.”
GERALD GREEN
RE: On being able to close out the game strong in the second half:
“I think we had got a nice little lead. They did a good job of closing down the gap on us. Just came in the second half and just tried to turn up in the third quarter, and we were able to get some stops, a few rebounds, (we) knocked down shots, and come up with the win.”
RE: On who other than James Harden has been most impressive:
I’m honestly very proud of everybody. I can pinpoint Austin (Rivers), Eric (Gordon), Clint (Capela), Tuck (P.J. Tucker), even Danuel House (Jr.), Nenê; I think everybody is playing exceptional basketball. I think what James (Harden) is doing - is really special, because he’s really carrying us right now. Not only is he scoring, he’s leading us. In timeouts, he’s the one that’s kind of telling guys where to go, where to guard, stuff like that. Like, he’s really taking charge. It’s good to see.”
RE: On how Austin Rivers is fitting in with the Rockets:
“It’s good. Austin (Rivers) is a veteran player in this league. He’s been around for a while now. He knows how to play. His IQ is very high. We need somebody like him to come in, defend, knock down shots, and just be himself. He’s definitely going to help us a lot for sure.”
JAMES HARDEN
RE: On the stretch of 11 missed shots:
“I don’t remember. No, I don’t remember. No, some shots fall, some shots don’t, and no matter what, I continue to take those shots because I work on it every single day.” (On his recent play) “Like I’ve said before, it’s the work you put in. If you don’t put the work in, you won’t get the results. So those moves that I was doing tonight on the court, I was doing yesterday in practice and after practice, after everybody left. So, you take those shots, you’re confident in those shots and those shots will go in, sometimes they might not go in. But mostly they’ll go in, and so you have to keep going and keep working.”
RE: On the Rockets second unit:
“Our second unit has been doing an unbelievable job; we sub in Nenê and Austin (Rivers) is giving us amazing minutes, and D-House (Danuel House Jr.). You have to keep going man, it’s a 48-minute game, and we need everyone on that roster that steps on that floor to contribute.”
AUSTIN RIVERS
RE: On what surprises him about James Harden now that they are teammates compared to being opponents:
“I’m just glad I just don’t have to guard him anymore, seriously. He’s just so gifted one-on-one. He has like that package. It’s that dribble between the legs, crossover package, but he has a counter to it. The defense knows it’s coming, but they can’t do nothing with it, because he just has counters, step-backs, (and) people forget he’s like 6’5, 230 (lbs.), so when he bumps you, it doesn’t look like much, but he creates space, and his vision when he drives to get past you – it’s the total package on the offensive end. He’s always been a pain to guard.”
RE: On fitting in with the Rockets:
“Yeah, I just try to compete, man. That’s all I’m trying to do. Obviously, I don’t know all the plays yet. I don’t know all the play actions and how they want us to play, so right now, what I can control is my effort. That’s the one thing I know I can do. I know I will fit in as time goes on and we will get chemistry with them. That all will come in time, but one thing I can do every night is to play hard and compete, and that’s what I’m doing. Like I said, I’m grateful man. I’m grateful just to be here playing and competing, and that’s what you’re going to get out of me every game.”