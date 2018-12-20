12/19 Arbella Quote Worthy: Suns vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 111-103 defeat to Phoenix.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Aron Baynes: “Aron’s got a broken hand. I don’t know any updates on timelines or anything like that, but probably, clearly, going to be out for some time. And I saw the x-rays, so I can confirm that one, and even I could see the break. So, you know, who knows how long he’s going to be out but he’s disappointed. Obviously, he started off the game great and then it was too bad to lose him two minutes in.” RE: Tough time on defensive glass while missing several players: “It’s a real concern. I thought they were the faster, more physical team, and losing Baynes obviously and (Marcus) Morris affects that. But they’ve been that in their last week-and-a-half. Like, I said this before, and we talked about it obviously with our guys and with everybody here: They’re playing really good basketball. They played a lot better than we did tonight, but physicality and turning us over were huge parts of that. I mean, I thought the rebounding, obviously, with those extra possessions, and then the turnovers were killers.” RE: Second half offensive struggles: “Really sloppy. Really sloppy. You know, even our passes that were caught weren’t delivered on target. But I thought that their quickness and athleticism affected us in some ways, and then I thought we got sloppy at times.” RE: How Robert Williams looked tonight: “Good. You know, and I thought that he had some opportunities on offense that he’ll make plays with when he gets a little more used to the game and used to playing with those other guys. They were not paying a whole lot of attention to him on the perimeter and in the seams and those are plays that he can make on that end of the floor. But the defensive end, I mean, he always protects the rims for us, and I think he’s – he’s showed himself well through these first couple months of the season for maybe what I would’ve expected at the very beginning of the year. Certainly in the summer. So that’s encouraging.” ROBERT WILLIAMS III RE: Aron Baynes going down early, what was your mindset getting thrust in? “Not a good sight for us knowing how much we need Baynes. Just next man up mentality, always got to be ready.” RE: Phoenix got to rim a lot, how do you balance going for the block but also know when to not and stay with man? “That is just something I need to work on defensively, when to go and when to stay with my man. In due time I’ll learn.” RE: What did you think of the effort the Suns showed tonight? “They obviously wanting this game, especially down the stretch they made tough plays and we didn’t. Hats off to them they deserve it.” RE: Matchup with Deandre Ayton: “Ayton is a great player, I played him in college and it’s always fun to see other rookies out there play out there and obviously have a great matchup with him. It was fun. Although we came up short it was a great matchup.” KYRIE IRVING RE: Why was it difficult to score in the second half? “I think it started out in the first quarter it was just a different game, 37-26 I believe, and from that point on they just picked up their aggressiveness and they were pretty much in a rhythm for the rest of the game.” RE: What have you seen from Robert Williams? “I think that with Rob he’s 21 years old and we expect a lot out of Rob, but also there’s a learning curve for him. He does a lot of great things already so I think the sky is the limit for his potential and what he brings to our team. Obviously more repetitions at this point, creating opportunities for us at the rim, as well as blocks and protecting the paint, but us as guards when we are missing guys we have to help Rob rebound while he’s contesting and trying to go for every block and our weak side and crashing in and helping him out is just as important as him going for the rebound. That’s part of being on a team where we all have to cover each other.”