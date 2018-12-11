12/10 Arbella Quote Worthy: Pelicans vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 113-100 victory over New Orleans.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Enjoyment in seeing players like Brad Wanamaker and Semi Ojeleye step in and play well: “I think that’s been one of the, kind of, trademarks of this group has been whoever’s not available, you don’t focus on that, you just focus on how to play to your strengths. And the key is when everybody is available, getting the most out of ourselves, I think. But I think, you know, Brad did great. Sem did great. Robert did great. I thought the bench, the guys that don’t play as much, all really stepped in and gave us a lift.” RE: What went into Jaylen Brown’s turnaround, after getting fifth foul and coming back into the game: “It’s a good question. Usually I don’t really care about the foul stuff; obviously with ten guys it’s a little bit different. You had to me a little bit more quick to bring (Marcus) Morris out when he got his fourth and Jaylen out when he got his fifth, but you know, I think he’s a guy who can go on runs and I think he was excited to play better and so when he got back in he went nuts there for a little bit and separated the game for us. And the big turnaround with – out of the time out – the multiple threes, I just thought he did a lot of good things. And you know, we’re not going to play perfect; we never are. But when we have a lot of guys missing, you just have to kind of stay with it, even if it’s not going your way, until it does.” RE: Effort at a ‘high’ for this season: “I thought we had some really good moments early, they were just – they weren’t consistent. It’s been better in the last few games. We played – like the other night – we played a full game. Like, we played hard for a full game and I think we’ve been closer to that. But tonight, we made some mistakes but played hard again. But you’ve got to keep doing it. Twenty-six games in. We’ll evaluate our – our consistent effort at the end of 82, but it wasn’t as good as it needed to be in the first few games. But it’s – I think as guys have gotten more comfortable playing together, and the ball’s gone in a little bit more, you feel a little bit better about yourself. Play happier, play freer – I just think all that stuff kind of adds in to making that one extra step of effort.” RE: Robert Williams III ‘holding his own’ against Anthony Davis: “Well he held him to 41. So, no, I mean, he’s a load and it was really – he was really well-earned. (Daniel) Theis and Robert were basically going to have to play him one-on-one because we didn’t want to double. We wanted to guard at the three-point line. (Julius) Randles’s a load, down on the block, so I thought Robert did a lot of good things. And you know, when those guys – when you’re shooting jumpers and Robert’s in the vicinity, you feel him. When you’re shooting around the rim and he’s in the vicinity, you feel him. And I think he can improve a lot, but I thought he did a really good job. And offensively he was active, got some hands on some offensive rebounds, made a couple tip-ins, kicked it out. I thought he was good.” RE: Marcus Morris: “You know, I thought when we had some – when we had the initial injury wave last year in March, when Kyrie (Irving) was out, (Marcus) Smart was out, Jaylen (Brown) was out for a while after falling in Minnesota, I thought Marcus Morris took it to a different level, and I thought that was a big reason why we went in feeling good about ourselves. And then I thought he played great throughout the postseason, and he’s done nothing but add to it, here at the start of this season. And he was great. He’s a hard guy to guard. So, you put a smaller guy on him, he posts you like he did at the start of the game. Put a bigger guy on him, he plays off of – against those guys in close-outs and that’s tough, because he’s a really good shooter who can put it on the floor.” ROBERT WILLIAMS III RE: How did that feel? “Obviously a confidence booster. Still have a lot to work on.” RE: What are those things you need to work on? “Getting strong in areas on defense. Just being able to take first contact in the post. Deliver the hit back. Just stuff like that.” RE: What was it like blocking Davis? “Just a regular block. I feel that’s my job defensively.” JAYSON TATUM RE: What does it say that you can win this game with all those players out? “It just shows how talented we are from top to bottom. Especially Rob coming in and making such an impact. When he plays, he misses 6 games, and then he’s on AD and for the most part he did a great job.”