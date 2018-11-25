11/24 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Mavericks

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 113-104 victory over Dallas.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On tonight’s game: “I thought we were a step slow all night. I thought they put us on our heels. They were moving the ball, they were whipping it around. They were running their stuff with great pace, and so I thought we were just hanging on there, a little bit. Then, at the start of the fourth they had a few things go their way. They made a ton of effort plays, they got a bunch at the rim, and then we couldn’t contain the drive. On the other end, I did not think we played how we needed to have a chance to win.” RE: On the fourth quarter: “Obviously you saw them discouraged at the end. As far as in the huddles, being together, and talking about it, they weren’t discouraged towards each other by any means. We got a couple 50/50 balls to take the lead in the third, and then they turned it around, but then those drives really hurt us. They just turned the corner and laid it in, had a couple of lobs. Those are just killers. They played really well- credit Dallas.” RE: On the team’s fight back: “Almost every time, we’ve fought back with the exception of maybe the Utah game. The Knicks game, we gave ourselves a chance to win. Multiple games on the west coast trip, we gave ourselves a chance to win. I think that we’ve been able to do that and fight back. Today, I didn’t think that we played as sound as we needed to on both ends at the start of the fourth quarter and well into the fourth quarter.” MARCUS SMART RE: On the frustration behind the game: “Words can’t even explain it. It feels like déjà vu all over again. We keep saying and doing the same thing after every game. It’s getting real annoying. I don’t even know what to say to you guys at this point.” RE: On how the team moves forward from a loss: “That is the adversity we have to deal with. Times like this, guys and teams tend to point the finger at one another and go their own way… but this is a tight knit group and we care for each and every one in that locker room. We are going to stick together. Right now, we are all trying to put our heads together and find out what we have got to do to change it around.” RE: On what he thinks is causing the inconsistency right now: “It’s just a lack of effort. It’s a lack of fear. We don’t impose our fear and will on teams. Last year, when they came in, when they played the Celtics, they knew they were in for a fight. This year, teams can’t wait to play us. That’s a problem. Like I said before, when guys aren’t scared of you anymore, there is nothing you can do about that. We have to change that. We have got to come out and be the first ones to hit guys in the mouth. We have to get that swagger back.”