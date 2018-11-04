11/3 Arbella Quote Worthy: Celtics at Pacers

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 102-101 defeat to Indiana.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On final play of the game: “We had a couple of options, over the top to Tatum was one. I haven’t watched it yet.” RE: On plays made down the stretch by both teams: “Kyrie made big shots. When we go back and look at the film, I think our presence on the ball late probably wasn’t as good as it was in the 1st half. Tyreke Evans got going all the way until the end of the game. Oladipo pulled up…other than that I thought we fought and played really hard and we got beat by a good team and Oladipo made a big shot.” RE: On how tight finishes can prepare the team moving forward: “We’ve gotta be better at the end of games, no question about that. But, we did some good things, too. With our execution late, Kyrie obviously made some huge shots and executed well. I think the last play will look better on film. And the steal, Oladipo certainly made a great second effort to be there.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On Boston’s last shot: “Great play call by Coach Stevens and I just smoked the layup. It was just my body position. That was fully my responsibility to get open and to finish that shot. I rushed it. I got my left hand on the backboard and instead of finishing the play, I just put too much whatever on it and it just shorted. This one was my responsibility. I should have put us up four with that layup.” RE: On his early foul trouble: “I hate going through games like that. It very rarely happens. The challenge of guarding Bogdanovic in the post, I should have guarded him straight up and made him finish. I just wasn’t focused on those plays and conceded to giving up those fouls. I’ve got to be better on that end.” AL HORFORD RE: On Oladipo’s game winning shot: “I knew he was going to try and shoot it, be aggressive, so I wanted to double him and help Kyrie. I figured if Sabonis scores a two, that’s fine. So I went over but he (Oladipo) pulled up even earlier than I anticipated, shot it, a good shot.” RE: On Boston’s early season close games: “Games like this will help us learn to value possessions. There were times I’m not even focused on offense, I’m thinking defensively we need to get stops. We weren’t able to tonight at the end. That’s a credit to them (Indiana). We have to be better in that regard. Some of these games early in the season that have worked in our favor but we’re living on the edge a little too much. Maybe this will wake us up as a group and understand that we need to be better.”