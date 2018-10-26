Quote Worthy - Thunder vs Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 101-95 victory over Oklahoma City.

BRAD STEVENS RE: On what he said to the team at halftime to spur third quarter energy: “"It's not brain surgery, right? You need to play with great effort on both ends. We were decent defensively in the first half, and in the second half we looked like ourselves. It was encouraging." RE: On the fourth quarter comeback: “"That might make it even better, the fact that it was a nine-point game with four minutes to go. Then to come back down and chip away. We were fortunate to be in the bonus. We got fouled 94 feet from the basket at least once. Maybe twice. We made free throws. The clock stopped and Morris made huge plays all the way through the game. I thought the whole key to everything we were doing was that our first cuts were harder. That's the way that you loosen up the defense. Then, you can penetrate some of those guys who are closing out, and all that stuff. Another thing that was probably a huge part of the game was that it was 12, 13, 11 back-and-forth, back-and-forth and then Al (Horford) just went nuts down the stretch." AL HORFORD RE: On making three threes in a row: “It felt really good. Before the second quarter, Kyrie looked and me and was like, ‘hey we have to set the tone and we have to be more aggressive.’ He was right. I started in the third and I tried to do my part and just play with more freedom out there.” RE: On having fun as a team: “Yea, I think that we are all trying to play the right way, do the right thing and I felt like we’ve been a little tight as a group and thinking too much. Coach at halftime was saying to go out and enjoy playing with one another and we did that and it was good on both ends.” KYRIE IRVING RE: On stepping up as a team: “We are so over thinking about how we are supposed to be playing. I think it’s a new challenge for all of us. It really just comes down to our attitude. That’s what we all talk about in the locker room. Just going out there and supporting one another. It’s a hard thing to hold on to, being a certain way for a certain amount of time in your career, then you come into a situation like this where you’re playing against a lot of good players. Sometimes you can dim down how special you are and overthink how you’re supposed to be playing. So I think for us, we just wanted to come out and really have fun. I mean we scored forty points in the third quarter and we are capable of doing that any quarter, anytime. The ball’s hopping, we’re having fun, and our defense was great as usual. Offensively, we just missed a few shots in the first half. It was getting to us and our focus was just primarily on who was getting shots and who was playing well instead of are we playing well as a team. It was a great step for us. I feel like we made strides last year when we were here after halftime so it feels good to go out there and have a good game.” RE: On the importance of loosening up: “We just need to stop overthinking. Just call it for what it is. We just can’t be selfish, that’s really what it comes down to.”