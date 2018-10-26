Quote Worthy - Thunder vs Celtics
BRAD STEVENS
RE: On what he said to the team at halftime to spur third quarter energy:
“"It's not brain surgery, right? You need to play with great effort on both ends. We were decent defensively in the first half, and in the second half we looked like ourselves. It was encouraging."
RE: On the fourth quarter comeback:
“"That might make it even better, the fact that it was a nine-point game with four minutes to go. Then to come back down and chip away. We were fortunate to be in the bonus. We got fouled 94 feet from the basket at least once. Maybe twice. We made free throws. The clock stopped and Morris made huge plays all the way through the game. I thought the whole key to everything we were doing was that our first cuts were harder. That's the way that you loosen up the defense. Then, you can penetrate some of those guys who are closing out, and all that stuff. Another thing that was probably a huge part of the game was that it was 12, 13, 11 back-and-forth, back-and-forth and then Al (Horford) just went nuts down the stretch."
AL HORFORD
RE: On making three threes in a row:
“It felt really good. Before the second quarter, Kyrie looked and me and was like, ‘hey we have to set the tone and we have to be more aggressive.’ He was right. I started in the third and I tried to do my part and just play with more freedom out there.”
RE: On having fun as a team:
“Yea, I think that we are all trying to play the right way, do the right thing and I felt like we’ve been a little tight as a group and thinking too much. Coach at halftime was saying to go out and enjoy playing with one another and we did that and it was good on both ends.”
KYRIE IRVING
RE: On stepping up as a team:
“We are so over thinking about how we are supposed to be playing. I think it’s a new challenge for all of us. It really just comes down to our attitude. That’s what we all talk about in the locker room. Just going out there and supporting one another. It’s a hard thing to hold on to, being a certain way for a certain amount of time in your career, then you come into a situation like this where you’re playing against a lot of good players. Sometimes you can dim down how special you are and overthink how you’re supposed to be playing. So I think for us, we just wanted to come out and really have fun. I mean we scored forty points in the third quarter and we are capable of doing that any quarter, anytime. The ball’s hopping, we’re having fun, and our defense was great as usual. Offensively, we just missed a few shots in the first half. It was getting to us and our focus was just primarily on who was getting shots and who was playing well instead of are we playing well as a team. It was a great step for us. I feel like we made strides last year when we were here after halftime so it feels good to go out there and have a good game.”
RE: On the importance of loosening up:
“We just need to stop overthinking. Just call it for what it is. We just can’t be selfish, that’s really what it comes down to.”
BILLY DONOVAN
RE: Opening statement:
“I thought we with the loss, did a lot of positive things tonight. I thought our defense was much, much better coming out of the Sacramento game. We talked at halftime and I was concerned the fact that they go 0-11 from the three-point line, that certainly wasn’t going to continue. The third quarter Steven [Adams] had done such a great job kind of plugging up the lane, getting back and he got sucked in a few times, so did Nerlens [Noel] with the floor being spaced. We gave them too many threes just in the quarter, in terms of attempts. I thought in the fourth we got into a pretty good rhythm, but the other thing that really hurt us, I thought, was we fouled way too much in the quarter. And we had a lot of fouls that were not even fouls that were at the basket or someone contesting a shot. It was running into players like post defense, grabbing a guy. We kept putting them to the free throw line. Then obviously we didn’t shoot the ball particularly well coming down the stretch. I thought we had some decent looks but we didn’t do it. They obviously shot the ball much better from the three in the second half.”
RE: On the decision to start Jerami Grant, and how he did tonight:
“It was just based on match-ups. Patrick [Patterson] is a total team guy. I knew that they were going to come out, they had started that way. I know they rested [Gordon] Hayward for a game. They were going to come out and play with four guards, and that’s probably not the best, or most ideal match-up for Patrick. We felt like we could do some different things schematically, defensively with Jerami at that power forward spot. You know what, it was good to see Patrick knock down a couple shots, make a couple good plays. I thought he had that one play at the end of the third quarter, he just didn’t quite finish it, but he bailed us out on a tough possession. He had a shot in the paint, made a three, so he did some good things tonight. I thought Jerami did as well. So, really, I think we’re going to have to do that this year, just based on – matchups, line-ups, what’s going on. Maybe tinkering and moving around and trying to expand out the roster in terms of utilizing different guys in different situations.”
RUSSELL WESTBROOK
RE: On playing the first half at a high level:
“We made some shots and they missed some open shots early that they obviously made in the second half, but I thought we did a good job defensively making them shoot tough ones.”
RE: On where they went wrong in the fourth quarter:
“That’s on me. I take full responsibility for making sure we do what we got to do to win the game. I got to do a better job of making sure we close the game, so that’s on me.”
PAUL GEORGE
RE: On adjusting quickly on defense:
“You know, everything is a learning and teaching process for us. Thus, you know, we’ll get better with that. You know, we just let that slip away. But I think we’re fine. We’ve gained in a lot of areas and we’re going to continue to improve.”
RE: On the positives during this stretch:
“We’re working through a lot of lineups. And defensively, I think we’ve been holding up. We kept a really good offensive team, tonight, pretty much under 100 [points] all game and brought it to the wire down at the end. Defensively, I think we’ve been doing a great job all season long; these four games.”