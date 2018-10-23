Quoteworthy - Magic vs. Celtics

Read what the players and coaches had to say following Boston's 93-90 defeat to Orlando.

BRAD STEVENS RE: Orlando getting in the paint and getting ahead early: “You know, clearly you can always point to the shot-making, but that was the best we’ve played offensively all year – as far as getting shots and moving the ball and looking, working for the right ones. On a good shooting night, that could’ve been a 35-assist night. Our issue at the start of the game was providing enough physical resistance defensively, and you know when the other team sets the tone that way, I think that’s – that’s hard to come back from. And they did a great job of that. They were very physical. Their length bothered us. But even when we got stops, they got some put-backs, and we just have to clean, clean that stuff up.” RE: Missing Aron Baynes against Nikola Vucevic: “I think Vuc is a good player and he puts you in a tough spot because of the way he’s shooting the ball. And so, you know, do you just always return with a ‘big’? If you do that, then he’s going to shoot it wide open. And if you switch, or late switch, better be physical like (Marcus) Smart was at the end of the first, otherwise it’s lights out in there. And so, I think ultimately, he’s a good player, obviously, we’re better with Baynes, but that’s not an excuse tonight.” RE: Assessment of starting lineup’s defensive communication: “I don’t look at it as ‘starting lineup,’ ‘second unit.’ Everybody plays, everybody’s got a job to do, and we have to just improve as a group.” RE: Are guys pressing? “Sometimes when you don’t make it early, and there’s – you can kind of feel the tension. That’s part of it. But gotta learn to deal with it, and a lot of times, if you just kind of stay the course and you play the right way physically, then you can make up for it. But we weren’t able to do that tonight.” RE: Preseason situation with three-pointers (not going in) carrying over: “Yeah, but tonight was the first time we were really moving it. Tonight was – the shot distribution as far as like how we were generating looks – you know, we were touching the paint, the ball was flying around, we were – we were really working to get good shots. And, so, that’s the good part. I think that inevitably it tells you kind of where we are, that that’s our best offensive game thus far, as far as execution-wise. But that’s the reality of it, and we have to improve.” RE: Playing Robert Williams for a short stint: “They played double bigs. They played (Mohamed) Bamba and Vuc (Nikola Vucevic) together, and so that was an opportunity for us to play double bigs and play Al (Horford) at the ‘four.’ And I thought Robert could give us a little bit of a jolt before we put (Daniel) Theis in the game, and I thought he did.” RE: What he’s seen from Williams: “Works really hard. Has got a lot to learn, but will quickly because he’s eager and he works hard at it.” GORDON HAYWARD RE: Were you feeling 100% going into tonight? “Yeah. That was part of the plan for me. Like I said before, I trust the staff on bringing me back the right way so felt good tonight.” RE: Last shot did you think it was down? “It had a chance for sure, it was a good look. Kind of was the story of the night, we had a bunch of good looks just didn’t knock them down.” RE: Where would you say you are now as a team four games in? “We’ve got a lot of work to do. How many preseason games did we play three, and we didn’t play well in those either so we have a lot of work to do. I have no doubt we will figure it out, but definitely have a lot of work to do.” RE: Any lingering soreness? “I mean there is soreness in my ankle every time I play right now. I think they’ll be soreness for a little while. It was something we planned on doing that is why I’m on a minutes restriction. They don’t want any overloading issues, so there is some load management stuff. I’d like to play in every single game, in every single minute, but my ankle is not there yet so like I said I trust our staff.” AL HORFORD RE: Brad (Stevens) said this is the best you all have looked offensively, do you agree? “No (laughs). I had to think about it for a second. There were some looks and definitely not happing about those not falling. We did get some good looks, but just weren’t falling.” RE: Was it just one of those nights? “You got to give them credit. I have to be better, there are some shots that I normally make that were open with time and I just couldn’t knock them down. More importantly than the shots defensively, even though we held them to 93, I think that there was a lot of broken plays and we need to be better playing in a string together. I definitely take blame on that.” RE: Where is this team at four games in in terms of cohesion? “We’re figuring it out. It’s a day to day thing and it’s us understanding what we all need to do to be successful and it takes time. There are times that we look really good, times that we don’t look good at all and we just have to keep learning and hopefully winning and learning as opposed to losing, but sometimes these type of things have to happen for the group to react.”