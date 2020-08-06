Key Moment

All it took was four minutes of game clock for the Boston Celtics to turn a one-point deficit into an 18-point advantage over the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday night. Actually, it took only three minutes and 58 seconds to be exact.

With 2:14 left in the first quarter, Brooklyn had a 24-23 lead over Boston. By the 10:16 mark of the second frame, the Celtics, who were playing on the second night of a back-to-back, had run out to a 43-25 advantage.

Three different players fueled Boston’s 20-1 run, with Gordon Hayward accounting for nine points, Brad Wanamaker tallying four points and Robert Williams scoring the remaining seven.

It was Williams who kick-started the run by throwing down an and-one dunk to give the Celtics a 26-24 lead, and they never trailed after that point. Williams returned to the charity stripe 21 seconds later and converted two more free-throws, before throwing down another dunk in alley-oop fashion. In a matter of a minute and 25 seconds, he already had seven points to his name.

Hayward logged all nine of his points during the run in consecutive fashion. He canned a pair of free throws with three seconds left in the first quarter, then made two more 20 seconds into the second, before knocking down a 3-pointer and mid-range jumper.

Wanamaker also scored two of his points from the free-throw line and added two more on a 21-foot pull-up jumper. Though, his defense was just as important, as he logged a steal, a block and two rebounds during the four-minute stretch.

The Celtics never looked back after that scorching stretch, as they went on to win 149-115, giving them their highest single-game point total in nearly 28 years.