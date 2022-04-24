Key Moment

Of all places, the Brooklyn Nets received a significant boost from Blake Griffin during the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s Game 3.

Thanks to Jaylen Brown, however, that boost was rendered meaningless.

Brown scored or assisted on 12 straight Celtics points from the 9:27 mark of the fourth quarter to the 6:37 mark, which provided Boston with a comfortable 93-84 advantage. Those points were wrapped around eight from Brooklyn, which included two 3-pointers from Griffin.

Griffin had not played in the series until he checked in with 1:27 remaining in Saturday night’s third quarter. This was the type of situation where any contribution from him should have injected life into a struggling Nets team. Receiving back-to-back triples from Griffin? That should have built a wave of momentum.

Brown prevented that from happening by owning the moment at the other end of the court. He isolated Griffin time after time and made play after play to put points on the board for Boston. In sequential order, Brown scored a layup, then canned a 3-pointer, then scored another layup, then assisted on a drive-and-kick 3-pointer by Jayson Tatum, and then drained a step-back jumper.

Brooklyn called for a timeout right after that final bucket with the hope of slowing down Brown and the C’s. Right after that timeout, however, the Nets turned the ball over and Tatum put home a transition, and-one layup to bump the lead up to 12. That was the moment when Boston took control and never looked back before closing out a 109-103 win to take a 3-0 series lead.