Key Player

Jaylen Brown has become an unstoppable force when he takes the ball to the basket with force. Wednesday night was just another example of that fact.

Brown scored a game-high 28 points for Boston by putting pressure on the defense, which also opened up his long-range shot. He was on fire for the first 44 minutes of the night, before both he and the rest of Boston’s roster went ice cold down the stretch. Prior to those final four minutes, Brown had dropped in four of his eight shots from inside the arc and five of his seven 3-pointers. Overall, he wound up shooting 9-for-22 from the field, 5-for-9 from long range, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Brown also notched his second straight double-double, and his 10th overall of the season, by hauling in 10 rebounds. Those 10 boards trailed only Al Horford’s 15 on the team. He rounded out his box score by logging six assists on the night.