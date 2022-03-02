Key Moment

Something changed during halftime of Tuesday night’s matchup between the Celtics and the Hawks. Whatever it was, it was a good thing for Boston.

The Celtics trailed by 14 points at the break after Atlanta picked apart Boston’s defense to the tune of 65 points on 52.3 percent shooting during the first two quarters. That 14-point deficit was erased in short order, however, once the third period opened up.

Boston required only three-plus minutes to score the first 14 points of the half and knot the score up at 65-65. Jayson Tatum scored half of them, including the final four of the run. Al Horford (three), Robert Williams (two) and Marcus Smart (two) combined to score the other seven points.

While the offense certainly was clicking, it was the defense that flipped the script and became nothing short of dominant. Boston held Atlanta without a point for the first 4:33 of the second half, all while forcing the Hawks into seven straight misses.

One of the key defensive moments of the stretch was when Marcus Smart did a Marcus Smart thing by drawing an offensive foul on All-Star point guard Trae Young. Young had attempted to draw a foul on Smart by leaning in and taking a 3-pointer. Smart, however, defended the play perfectly and avoided landing in Young’s airspace while contesting the shot. The nearby referee determined that the contact was initiated by Young, and in turn, Young had committed an offensive foul.

Plays like that got the Celtics started, and they never slowed down from that moment on. Boston went on to outscore the Hawks 56-33 during the second half and comfortably logged a 107-98 victory.