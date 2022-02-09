Key Moment

It’s difficult to come back against any NBA team after falling behind by 26 points in the first quarter. It’s exceedingly difficult to do so against the best defensive team in the NBA., which the Boston Celtics have been since the latter days of 2021.

Boston picked the Nets apart during the opening frame of Tuesday night’s matchup to build up an astonishing 28-2 run over the first six-plus minutes of the game. That stands as the fastest the Celtics have ever built a 26-point lead during the play-by-play era, which dates back to the 1997-98 season.

As one might imagine, the teams’ shooting numbers were at opposite ends of the spectrum throughout that opening stretch. The Celtics canned 12 of their 15 shot attempts, including three 3-pointers and baskets from four different players.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the court, Boston’s defense suffocated the Nets into near nonexistence. The C’s forced Brooklyn into eight straight misses to open the game, and 14 misses on its first 15 attempts overall. Boston also forced five turnovers during that stretch, which equates to nearly a turnover per minute.

As was stated at the top of this segment, it’s exceedingly difficult to come back after falling behind by 26 against the NBA’s top defense. This game was more proof of that fact. The Celtics never blinked and went on to pull ahead by as many as 35 points multiple times, which also marked the final margin at 126-91.