Key Moment

Boston took down the Hornets Wednesday night at TD Garden by applying pressure on the rim during crunch time.

And the 7-foot-6 wingspan of Robert Williams didn’t hurt, either.

The two teams were tied up at 107-107 heading into the final minute, and that’s when the Celtics earned back-to-back trips to the free-throw line to seal the game.

First, it was Jayson Tatum, who secured a switch onto Terry Rozier and immediately attacked the rack. He drew a foul on Rozier and then canned both of his free throws with 35.0 seconds left.

Next, Williams got into the mix with his incredible wingspan by blocking a 3-point attempt from the left wing by P.J. Washington. He not only swatted the attempt away, but also kept it in play – right into the hands of Tatum. Tatum eventually got the ball into the hands of Smart, and Charlotte was forced to foul, sending Smart to the line. The longtime Celtic calmly sank both of his attempts.

Boston closed out the win in emphatic fashion as Williams slammed home an oop from Tatum to complete a 6-0 run to close out the contest. That run provided the C’s with a 113-107 victory.