Key Moment

Boston came out hot during the first half of Monday’s matchup with the Heat and pulled ahead by 15 points during the first quarter.

The Celtics also came out of the gates hot to start the second half, and this time they pulled away by 17 points to pull away from Miami and take control of the game.

The momentum began building from beyond the 3-point arc, where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each canned a shot during the first 67 seconds of the third quarter. After Robert Williams slammed home a dunk off a pass from Tatum, Marcus Smart got into the 3-point party by canning one of his own.

All four of those buckets were rained during the first two minutes and nine seconds of the quarter, helping the Celtics to pull ahead by 15, at 62-47. By the 8:38 mark of the frame, Boston had upped that lead to 17 points, and it never looked back from there.

The Celtics continued to dominate and drain triples the rest of the night. They wound up canning a total of 16 shots from long range on the night and pulled ahead by as many as 32 points before closing out a 122-92 victory.