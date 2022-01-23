Key Moment

The Boston Celtics threw and landed a knockout punch to the Wizards during the final three-plus minutes of Sunday’s first half. During that stretch, Boston strung together a 14-0 run to take a 60-45 lead into the locker room.

Jayson Tatum was at the center of that run, just as he was all afternoon. You’ll hear more about that later on.

Tatum scored or assisted on 12 of those 14 points by the Celtics, including the first nine of the run. He drained a pullup, canned two free throws, assisted on a jumper by Marcus Smart, then nailed a 3-pointer to account for those nine points. Dennis Schroder then got in on the mix with two free throws before Tatum wrapped the run up with another triple just 4.1 seconds ahead of the halftime buzzer.

This spurt by Boston served as a knockout punch because the Wizards were never able to get up and fight back the rest of the afternoon. The Celtics went on to pull ahead by as many as 32 points during the second half while cruising to a 116-87 win.