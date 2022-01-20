Key Moment

Boston sliced a 14-point, third-quarter deficit all the way down to four early on in Wednesday night’s fourth quarter against Charlotte. That, however, was as close as the C’s got before falling 111-102.

They had three chances from the 7:58 mark to the 6:45 mark of the period to finally make it a one-possession game. They failed to capitalize on each of those opportunities, however, which in turn kept the pressure off the visiting Hornets.

Those three opportunities came from Jayson Tatum and Josh Richardson. Tatum first had his shot blocked at the rim by P.J. Washington, and then Richardson misfired on consecutive 3-pointers that were separated by just 22 seconds.

Charlotte followed those misses up with a 7-2 run to make it a 98-88 game with 4:56 remaining in the contest. Boston called for a timeout at that moment of the game, and it did convert a 3-pointer out of that timeout, but that shot wasn’t enough to turn the momentum. The Hornets never allowed Boston to claw closer than six the rest of the night before finishing off their win.