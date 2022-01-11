Key Moment

Jayson Tatum has received a lot of flack this season for his ability to hit shots when the game is on the line. He should receive nothing but praise after his clutch basket Monday night.

Boston would have suffered a brutal home loss to the Pacers had Tatum not saved the day at the end of regulation with a game-tying jumper. He splashed home a beautiful baseline jumper with 1.8 seconds left to send the game to overtime, where the Celtics eventually triumphed by a score of 101-98.

The final play unfolded after Tatum caught an inbound pass from Josh Richardson right in front of Indiana’s bench with 6.2 seconds left. He immediately faced up on defender Torrey Craig, as Lance Stephenson crept over for a double-team.

Tatum took one dribble to his left – directly into that double-team – and pulled up from 20 feet out for a fallaway jumper. His favorite player growing up was Kobe Bryant, and his shot was reminiscent of the ones the late legend used to drain for the Lakers back in the day.

Boston’s two-time All-Star wing rose up and released the ball with 3.1 seconds left on the clock. It floated through the air on a perfect arc before falling through the net with 1.8 seconds left to tie the score up at 89-89.

Tatum didn’t even celebrate the basket in real time. He chest-bumped Richardson as they headed into a timeout, but he knew there was more work to be done.

The Celtics, buoyed by five points from Jaylen Brown and four from Tatum, put in that work by controlling the overtime session. They never trailed and pulled ahead by five points on multiple occasions before holding on for the 101-98 victory.